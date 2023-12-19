Discovering companionship within: Tips to overcome loneliness

“The greatest thing in the world is to know how to belong to oneself.” —Michel de Montaigne.

In today’s fast-paced world, it is impossible not to be surrounded by people. Whether virtually or physically, connecting with others is not challenging; however, forming connections with like-minded individuals or those with whom you can bond on a deeper level, beyond family, partners, or close friends, poses a difficulty. Amid the constant presence of others, we often overlook the importance of being comfortable in solitude and finding companionship within ourselves.

Therefore, when we do find ourselves alone, it is erroneously perceived as a failure—a failure to make friends, leading to depression, mood swings, and loneliness. However, it is crucial to understand that to truly understand oneself, one must cultivate companionship and establish a connection with one’s own mind and heart. Rather than relying on superficial relationships with the wrong people, finding solace in oneself contributes to mental balance and satisfaction. Here, we provide you with a few simple tips on how to achieve that.

Find Comfort in Yourself

This might be a challenging task, something that cannot be achieved in a single day. However, finding comfort and solace in oneself is a great way to understand oneself and break free from dependence on others for emotional support and consolation, apart from loved ones. Loneliness is often linked with low self-esteem and self-criticism.

Engage yourself in tasks that keep you busy, whether it’s learning a new hobby or practicing an old one. However, be patient in treating yourself right.

Help Others

Another way to connect with oneself is by establishing a meaningful bond with others and putting oneself to good use. Volunteering for others can be a great way to reflect on one’s mental state and promote well-being. Serve your community by volunteering for causes like feeding the homeless or being part of an animal rescue group.

You can also stay engaged by assisting older neighbors, perhaps running their errands or paying their bills. Ultimately, such tasks result in self-satisfaction, which is crucial for positive personal growth.

Go Out and Build Companionship with yourself

An immensely helpful way of overcoming loneliness is by venturing out, walking around your neighborhood, or engaging in outdoor activities that keep your mind active. This also facilitates reflection on various factors that surround you every day.

Often, self-care and companionship are misconstrued as an act of selfishness; however, it is quite the opposite. Only when you become your own caring friend can you become a great source of comfort and faith for others. If you feel overwhelmed, consider reaching out to a therapist. They can help you navigate your feelings and develop strategies to improve your well-being.

