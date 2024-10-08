Need for nutrition health education among youth to change the way India eats

In recent years, India has witnessed significant changes in dietary habits, particularly among its youth. The Global Nutrition Report (2021) states that poor food choices and a sedentary lifestyle are to blame for the increase in obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension, while malnutrition and undernutrition still exist, especially in children and adolescents. Fast food, processed meals, and sugary drinks are gradually replacing traditional, nutrient-dense diets as young people embrace urbanisation and globalisation rapidly.

A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health reported that a significant proportion of adolescents consume unhealthy foods regularly, which has been linked to obesity and related health issues. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) highlights this issue, showing a steady increase in the prevalence of overweight and obesity among adolescents, rising from 2.8 per cent in 2015-16 to 4.3 per cent in 2019-21. Hence, in order to shape the future health profile of the nation, nutrition health education becomes not only a priority but also an essential imperative. Empowering the younger generation with nutritional knowledge can lead to healthier choices and a fundamental shift in the way India eats.

Importance of nutrition education

In a study published by the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behaviour, researchers revealed that nutrition education led to significant improvements in eating patterns among adolescents. The study highlighted the critical impact that early interventions can have in averting diet-related diseases in later life.

Nutrition Education is essential for understanding the impact of nutrition on health outcomes. It is a powerful tool that can empower youth to make informed dietary choices.

A culturally relevant approach to nutrition education can bridge the gap between traditional diets and modern eating habits. By promoting local foods rich in nutrients—such as lentils, whole grains, and seasonal fruits—nutrition education can encourage a return to healthier, traditional eating practices that align with Indian culture.

Educational programs that teach practical skills—such as meal planning, reading food labels, and cooking healthy meals—can significantly alter eating habits. Research shows that adolescents equipped with cooking skills and nutritional knowledge are more likely to change their behaviour and choose healthier food options.

We need comprehensive and targeted intervention measures to change the way India eats.

School-based Interventions: Schools play a crucial role in shaping dietary habits. Educational institutes should incorporate curriculum-based initiatives that emphasise the value of balanced meals, the risks associated with eating unhealthy food, and the long-term advantages of proper nutrition. Programs should include interactive workshops, cooking demonstrations, and discussions about food marketing tactics to help students critically evaluate their food choices.

Family and Community Engagement: People in rural areas, especially, still rely largely on their families to advise them on diets, and conventional wisdom might occasionally be at odds with contemporary nutritional guidelines. Community programs can provide parents with the knowledge and tools to support their children’s dietary choices. Local NGOs can collaborate with health departments to conduct these workshops, creating a support system for families.

Media campaigns and use of technology: In today’s digital world, technology can be an effective tool for disseminating nutrition information. Mobile apps and social media platforms can engage youth, making nutrition education accessible and enjoyable. Campaigns that showcase success stories or encourage healthy eating have the potential to draw in younger audiences.

Highlighting successful nutrition education initiatives can inspire further efforts. The ‘Eat Right Movement’ has gained traction, encouraging millions to adopt healthier eating practices. Another noteworthy initiative is the ‘Nutrition Smart Schools’ program, which focuses on creating a healthy school environment through nutrition education and healthy meal options. These programs showcase the positive impact of nutrition education on young people’s eating behaviours and overall health

The writer is the head at MyThali