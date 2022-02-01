How to cure the problem of cold feet and palms in winter

With the winter season at its peak, our favorite thing to do is snuggling in the blanket. And we all know how tough it gets to get out of our cozy blanket once we are all warm and comfortable. But there are some people whose feet and palms stay cold even after staying in the blanket for hours. Does that happen with you? If yes, read this:

Why does it happen?



Our feet and palm tend to get colder when there is not enough oxygen and blood reaching our palms and feet, which happens due to poor circulation. Sometimes, feeling extreme cold can also be a symptom of various health problems like anemia, restless leg syndrome, chronic fatigue syndrome, nerve damage, diabetes, hypothyroidism, or hypothermia. If you always feel colder than others and your feet and palm refuse to get warm despite wearing layers, you should meet a doctor.

But in the meantime, if it’s something that doesn’t happen always, you can try these home remedies:

Warm oil massage



Massaging your feet and palms is a simple and therapeutic way to restore warmth. It stimulates blood flow to your extremities, thereby increasing the supply of oxygen.

Hydrotherapy



Hydrotherapy utilizes both cold and warm water soaks. The warm water soak helps improve circulation, while the cold water soak helps reduce symptoms.

Epsom salt bath



Soak your feet and palms in a warm bath with some Epsom salt. The heat of the water will have a warming effect, while the magnesium sulfate present in Epsom salt will provide magnesium to the body.

Cayenne pepper spread



Sprinkle about half a teaspoon of crushed cayenne pepper in your gloves and socks and wear them. This will improve the blood circulation in the body and help keep your hands and feet warm.

Iron-rich food



The deficiency of iron is one of the causes of anemia, which results in cold hands and feet. To fight iron deficiency, including a lot of iron-rich food like dates, spinach, soybeans, apple, olives, dried apricots, beetroots, etc. in your everyday diet.