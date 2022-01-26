These cocktails will help you fight the chilly weather

For North Indians especially, the chilliest winter days are currently going on. With almost no sun, spine-chilling winds, and temperatures touching new lows every day, winter is in full swing nowadays. The chilly winter season also calls for some drinks which warm you up from within and provide some relief from the harsh season. If whiskey is your favorite alcohol, then jazz up your regular glass by trying out these winter-special cocktails tailor-made for you.

Mulled Wine

What better winter cocktail than a batch of Mulled Wine? Make up a big pot, and it fills your kitchen with an intoxicating aroma of toasted allspice and cinnamon. This recipe is just sweet enough, balancing the bold fruity wine with mulling spices, citrus, and oak and vanilla notes on the finish.

Ingredients: Allspice, whole cloves, anise pods, cinnamon sticks, red wine, maple syrup, brandy, orange juice.

Apple Cider Margarita

This winter spin on the margarita is seriously cozy: the Apple Cider Margarita! It’s tangy and balanced: the zingy tequila and lime pair beautifully with the sweet cider. Top it off with a cinnamon sugar rim, and every sip is a delight. Make the pitcher variation if you’re serving a crowd!

Ingredients: Tequila, lime juice, Cointreau, apple cider

Pear Martini

Here’s a unique winter cocktail with an impressive sweet flavor: the Pear Martini! This drink is great for entertaining, and to be honest: it caught us off guard with its delicate, sweet flavor. Pear comes in two waves: a muddled fresh pear brings brightness, and pear vodka infuses a strong fruity aroma. Paired with fresh lemon juice and simple syrup, it’s truly stunning!

Ingredients: Pear vodka, fresh pear, lemon juice, simple syrup, orange bitters

Peppermint Martini

Here’s a delightful signature winter cocktail: try the Peppermint Martini! This drink is creamy and minty fresh, a delicious combination of peppermint schnapps and chocolate liqueur. You may want to drink this any time of year! Of course, it’s perfect for the holidays. Cozy up with one by the fire, or drink it as a fun Christmas cocktail with appetizers.

Ingredients: Peppermint schnapps, vodka, Creme de Cacao, heavy cream