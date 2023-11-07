Celebrate National Nachos Day with These Irresistible Recipes

National Nachos Day, observed annually on November 6, brings us the perfect excuse to indulge in these easy-to-make, crowd-pleasing delights. Nachos are the go-to comfort food for watching sports, hanging out with friends, or satisfying your cravings. You can pile on as many or as few toppings as you like, drown it in cheese, and watch it disappear as your friends and family sing its praises. Explore a variety of nacho platters to learn how to create this crispy, gooey, and savory sensation.

1. Three-Cheese Nachos

Who can resist an extra load of cheese on their nachos? This party favorite combines three cheeses with crispy red onions, guacamole, salsa, and jalapenos. Whether you choose white American, mozzarella, Monterey Jack, sharp cheddar, or creamy goat cheese, your guests won’t forget the taste.

2. Nachos with Fried Chicken

Combine two beloved classics in one mouthwatering dish by smothering crispy nachos with sauce, fried chicken, and cheese, then grilling to perfection. Top it with fresh garnishes for a delectable snack or turn it into a simple dinner affair.

Advertisement

3. Nacho in a Burger

This burger features a delightful fusion of tortilla chips, sharp cheddar, gouda, or Monterey Jack, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and queso, creating a symphony of flavors in each bite.

4. Irish Nachos

A convenient game-time snack, this unique nacho recipe swaps traditional tortilla chips for potato crisps. Loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon bits, it’s a flavor explosion you won’t want to miss.

5. Gluten-Free Nachos

A real crowd-pleaser, gluten-free nachos are a breeze to prepare using gluten-free tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, chicken or fried beans, your favorite veggies, and fresh jalapenos for a spicy kick.

6. Nachos for Dessert

If you can have gluten-free and vegan nachos, why not try a sweet twist on this classic dish? Make cinnamon-coated tortilla chips, pile on whipped cream, your favorite fruits, and melted chocolate to add a delightful spin to your weekend.

Wrap up your weekends with these decadent nacho recipes meant to be shared with friends or enjoyed in a satisfying solo binge-eating session, and celebrate the National Nachos Day.