Winter care for skin with Uniqaya

Uniqaya is a skincare brand dedicated to giving you great products and it is easily available on multisite and its own site. These are not expensed products, while for the winter season these products are best for use as they give you positive results. These products contain the highest quality natural ingredients to give you a natural look.

Here are some products

1) Sun & Screen Complete Blue Light Protection Sunscreen with SPF 50 PA+++

It Protects your skin from UVA, UVB, HEV (Blue Light rays), and IR rays. They have a 3-in-1 action with Protection, Nourishment, and Anti-photoaging which gives you a soft, matte finish with a non-chalky and non-greasy experience. They will fight environmental damages, promote collagen, and retain natural moisture.

2) Deep Moisturizing & Repairing Foot Cream with Shea Butter & Peppermint

Repairs dry, cracked, and rough heels and feet, elbow, knees, and knuckles. They give hydrates and soothe feet without leaving them sticky. It will heal skin tissues and fights fungal infections. They Provide relief to muscular pain & relieve inflammation.

3) Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizer with Goodness of Peaches

2-in-1 Ultra Hydration with Moisture Lock Technology for a natural glow. Light and non-greasy formula that restores the skin’s pH balance. It will protect the skin, control acne, and fights against free radicals and improve skin tone for softer, radiant, and younger-looking skin

4) Mulberry Night Repair Cream for Rejuvenation and Nourishment

Repairs and regenerates the skin cells overnight for smooth skin. Fortifies the skin moisture barrier, boosts cell repair and stimulates collagen. It will restore skin elasticity & firmness and trigger the skin cells to brighten up and reduce the damaging effects of dirt, dust, and over-exposure to the sun.

5) Coffee & Almond Oil Body Scrub & Polisher

Non-drying exfoliation along with moisturization for smooth and radiant skin as it removes dead skin cells, dirt & impurities leaving the skin refreshed. It improves blood circulation, tightens the skin leaving it healthy and young and is effective on acne, pigmentations, and blemishes, and tanning.

