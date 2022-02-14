Here are some natural ways to help manage psoriasis in winter

Psoriasis is a common skin condition where your skin cells grow too quickly, causing thick white, silvery, or red patches. There’s no cure for psoriasis, but you may be able to manage your symptoms naturally. For instance, using alternative medicine may help relieve your plaques, though the treatments don’t work the same way for everyone.

Additionally, you can try altering your diet by choosing foods that reduce inflammation while cutting out potential triggers. Finally, there are lifestyle changes you can try that might help reduce your flare-ups and relieve your symptoms. However, see your doctor if your symptoms don’t improve, your psoriasis is very painful or interferes with your life, or you develop joint pain and swelling.

Here are some tips to help you manage this condition:

Always moisturize

The chill in the air deprives your skin of the essential moisture that keeps it supple and soft. Therefore, make sure that you keep your skin well moisturized to prevent any redness or itchiness. Always use a fragrance-free and chemical-free moisturizing soap or shower gel while bathing and don’t forget to follow up with a moisturizer. You can also opt for thicker creams or ointments to help lock in the moisture, or go natural with pure aloe vera gel, raw coconut oil, olive oil, etc.

Drink water

It’s quite common to skip that glass of water during this season. Not drinking enough water could result in dehydration, a major culprit behind dry skin. Furthermore, it could also lead to the accumulation of toxins in the body, which in turn could flare up psoriasis. While you take precautions to keep your skin moisturized from the outside, it’s also important that you also keep it well hydrated from the inside. Make sure that you drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water daily to keep your body’s water levels in check.

Form a bath ritual

Showering with hot water can rob your skin of its natural moisture and oils, so it is always advisable to opt for warm water instead. After a long tiring day at work, pamper yourself in a bathtub filled with warm water and finely ground oatmeal powder or Epsom salt. Once in a while, gently scrub the dead skin away with a pumice stone or loofah.

Wear appropriate clothes

The dip in temperature can cause dryness, thereby triggering flare-ups. Always leave home with a soft scarf, sweater/hoodie, and gloves to protect the exposed areas of skin. Choose cotton over wool, and as much as possible avoid wearing denim, and other heavy fabrics that are more likely to bother your skin or make you sweat.