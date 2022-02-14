Here are some natural ways to help manage psoriasis in winter

Psoriasis is a common skin condition where your skin cells grow too quickly, causing thick white, silvery, or red patches. There’s no cure for psoriasis, but you may be able to manage your symptoms naturally. For instance, using alternative medicine may help relieve your plaques, though the treatments don’t work the same way for everyone.
Additionally, you can try altering your diet by choosing foods that reduce inflammation while cutting out potential triggers. Finally, there are lifestyle changes you can try that might help reduce your flare-ups and relieve your symptoms. However, see your doctor if your symptoms don’t improve, your psoriasis is very painful or interferes with your life, or you develop joint pain and swelling.
Here are some tips to help you manage this condition:
Always moisturize
The chill in the air deprives your skin of the essential moisture that keeps it supple and soft. Therefore, make sure that you keep your skin well moisturized to prevent any redness or itchiness.
Always use a fragrance-free and chemical-free moisturizing soap or shower gel while bathing and don’t forget to follow up with a moisturizer. You can also opt for thicker creams or ointments to help lock in the moisture, or go natural with pure aloe vera gel, raw coconut oil, olive oil, etc.
Drink water
It’s quite common to skip that glass of water during this season. Not drinking enough water could result in dehydration, a major culprit behind dry skin.
Furthermore, it could also lead to the accumulation of toxins in the body, which in turn could flare up psoriasis. While you take precautions to keep your skin moisturized from the outside, it’s also important that you also keep it well hydrated from the inside.
Make sure that you drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water daily to keep your body’s water levels in check.
Form a bath ritual
Showering with hot water can rob your skin of its natural moisture and oils, so it is always advisable to opt for warm water instead. After a long tiring day at work, pamper yourself in a bathtub filled with warm water and finely ground oatmeal powder or Epsom salt. Once in a while, gently scrub the dead skin away with a pumice stone or loofah.
Wear appropriate clothes
The dip in temperature can cause dryness, thereby triggering flare-ups. Always leave home with a soft scarf, sweater/hoodie, and gloves to protect the exposed areas of skin. Choose cotton over wool, and as much as possible avoid wearing denim, and other heavy fabrics that are more likely to bother your skin or make you sweat.
Other tips
Most perfumes and cosmetics contain dyes and other chemicals that can irritate the skin. Avoid them as much as you can, or instead, opt for products suitable for sensitive skin.
Steer clear from fatty foods and red meat. Make way for fresh fruits and vegetables in your daily diet. To prevent any further aggravation from the foods you eat, maintain a food diary to find out which food is the culprit. Reduce your sugar consumption and stock up on foods rich in omega 3 fatty acids to reduce any inflammation or redness.
Studies suggest that repeated exposure to the sun, especially in the mornings (between 7 am to 9 am) for at least 30 minutes, can work wonders. However, make sure to slather your body with some sunscreen before stepping out.
If possible, use a humidifier at home or office to keep the air moist. This will also help prevent your skin from drying.