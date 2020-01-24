So! What’s new in the plate? Still wondering what to do to make this New Year a refreshing one? How about opting for a ‘New Year New Me’ concept? Sounds interesting? Here, we have something for you in the box today. One can go for a new hairstyle which will not only enhance your personality but also help you make a fresh start, at least in the beauty department. Here are some of the hairstyles that one can try and rock in the beginning of a new decade.

View this post on Instagram Home sweet home.. ❤️💋😍 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jun 14, 2019 at 3:24pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra’s wavy, voluminous lob is perfect for those looking for a little volume.

View this post on Instagram 💋#chhapaakpromotions A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 23, 2019 at 10:23pm PST

Deepika Padukone’s clean and simple face-framing layers.

Her natural curls are a hair trend of their own! Just well-maintained, simple, loose curls are perfect for when you want to dress down and let your hair do the talking.