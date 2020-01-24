So! What’s new in the plate? Still wondering what to do to make this New Year a refreshing one? How about opting for a ‘New Year New Me’ concept? Sounds interesting? Here, we have something for you in the box today. One can go for a new hairstyle which will not only enhance your personality but also help you make a fresh start, at least in the beauty department. Here are some of the hairstyles that one can try and rock in the beginning of a new decade.
Priyanka Chopra’s wavy, voluminous lob is perfect for those looking for a little volume.
Deepika Padukone’s clean and simple face-framing layers.
Her natural curls are a hair trend of their own! Just well-maintained, simple, loose curls are perfect for when you want to dress down and let your hair do the talking.