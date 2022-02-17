Homemade Hair Masks to Get Rid of Dandruff & a Flaky Scalp

Dandruff can occur due to various reasons, including weather, stress, hormone imbalance, and even infection of the scalp, particularly the hair follicles, with a yeast-like fungus known as Malassezia.

Malassezia is a fungus that sits and feeds on your scalp causing dandruff. These flaky skin sediments of the scalp are not a deadly problem, but in some people, the immune system overreacts to it. This results in intense dandruff formation, irritated scalp skin, hair fall, and thinning.

While it is generally a cosmetic problem, in some cases, dandruff may cause pain and severe itching, becoming a source of concern. Dandruff also makes the hair appear lifeless and dull, and the visible skin flakes on the scalp can cause social distress in some people.

These 3 hair products claim to get rid of dandruff and provide you with silky, smooth hair. Scroll down and pick your cure to bid adieu to those white flaky powder once and for all.

1. Lemon and Curd Hair Mask

Yogurt is a natural exfoliant due to the lactic acid present in it. It helps cleanse the scalp of dirt and dead skin cells. Lactic acid also has anti-fungal properties, which is really helpful for treating dandruff.

Yogurt is also rich in proteins and is excellent for conditioning the hair. Lemon is also an effective dandruff remedy due to the citric acid it contains. It is microbial in nature as well.

To make this hair mask, mix about two tablespoons of yogurt with two tablespoons of lemon juice and gently apply it to the scalp. Wash it off after 30 minutes and follow up with the rest of your hair care routine.



2. Neem and Coconut Oil Mask

When used on a regular basis, this neem pack produces miraculous results, especially during the summer months. Ayurveda reveres neem leaves for their magical ability to cleanse both skin and hair.

Neem acts as an anti-fungal, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory agent, assisting in the treatment of a variety of skin and scalp conditions, including a dry, flaky scalp. Coconut oil has been used for centuries for conditioning the hair.

To make this mask, grind about 10-20 neem leaves combined with coconut oil to form a thick paste This should be applied to your scalp. Allow it to sit for 15-20 minutes before rinsing with water.

3. Hair Mask with Baking Soda, Eggs, and Olive Oil

Overuse of hairstyling products can sometimes cause a clogged scalp, which can lead to dandruff. A baking soda hair pack may be useful for removing product build-up. Baking soda also acts as an antiseptic. Combine it with eggs and olive oil to avoid over-drying your hair.

Eggs are a great source of protein and are great for your skin. Olive oil is extremely nourishing.

To make this mask, in a mixing bowl, combine one teaspoon baking soda and one egg yolk. Add two to four tablespoons of olive oil and stir well to achieve a medium-thick consistency. Leave this mask on for 20 minutes before rinsing with tepid water. After that, shampoo as usual.