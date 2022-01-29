Give your hair a beautiful color naturally at home

Everyone loves a little color in their hair, something that enhances their look and makes them stand out from the crowd. However, we’re all very skeptical about coloring our hair. The reason behind this dubiousness lies in the toxic chemicals and dangerous synthetics present in the hair dyes that damage our hair to no extent and instead of making them vibrant, our hair becomes more dull and depressing.

However, we are not devoid of other natural ways and organic alternatives. You can always resort to natural ingredients to color your hair. Not only is it easily available in our homes but is effective and has no ill effects.

Here are some of the natural hair dyes, you can make at home.

1. Carrot juice

Try carrot juice if you want to give your hair a reddish-orange tint. Depending on the color of your hair, the tint can last for a few weeks.

To dye your hair with carrot juice:

Mix carrot juice with a carrier oil like coconut or olive oil. Apply the mixture liberally to your hair. Wrap your hair in plastic, and let the mixture sit for at least an hour. Rinse with apple cider vinegar. You can repeat this the next day if the color isn’t strong enough.

2. Beet juice