An event celebrating the amalgamation of yoga, meditation, live music and multitude of curated activities will take place at DLF Horizon Plaza, Gurugram on the 23rd of February 2020. The festival promises its audience an exclusive, unique, immersive, and holistic wellness experience with a hip and fun vibe.

The workshops will be taken by yogis and fitness trainers.

The all day activities will comprise of Healing Garden, Parko, food village outings with organic food among many other things.