As the wedding season approaches, brides and families, friends and family friends are busy doing the last minute prep for the big day. As many look up to Bollywood celebs for fashion goals, many also take very many wedding ideas from them. Among one such grand affair was the Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding in 2017.

While brides mostly have a code and a theme to go by their big day, according to which they select and make most of their outfits, the seasons of red and the pastels are evergreen.

Want to go pastel, don’t worry, the trend is still in season. For those who wish to go the traditional way, red is the colour.

As Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are about to complete 2 years of their happily married life, Anushka spoke of the brief she gave to her wardrobe designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

In a recent interview with a leading fashion magazine, Sharma revealed some details about her wedding wear. “When I met Sabyasachi [Mukherjee] I told him very clearly that for my wedding look I wanted to go with pale pink. I didn’t want to do a traditional red because it was a day wedding. I envisioned pastel colours, flowers. The vibe was such—not too much”, the actor told Vogue India.

For her reception look, where Anushka choose not to go the new-in-fashion way but stuck to wearing a red Benarasi red saree, she said, “I told Sabya I wanted to do a traditional red Benarasi sari and I wanted to do it with the sindoor, the heavy traditional jewellery, all of that… And I think he was also very excited by the Benarasi red. I remember having a conversation with him where he said, ‘You know, nowadays a lot of girls wear gowns at their reception and I thought you’d ask me for something like that’ and I said, ‘No, I want to wear an Indian sari at my reception.”

For many who admire the actor who is unapologetically herself and unafraid, please feel free to take inspiration from your idol.

Trends are not everything and to follow them to the T adds pressure on anyone who wants to go and do things their own way.

So follow your heart and do what you feel is right for you, trends will automatically follow when you set them by your experimental style.