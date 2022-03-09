5 Instagram chef profiles to check out for perfectly-styled food

Some people just follow their friends and family. Some fill their feeds with preening influencers and reality stars. But only the most masochistic of Insta-addicts chooses to spend their working day staring and salivating over hovering shots of beautiful food. You are one of those people.

And we respect it. That’s why we’ve rounded up the very best food accounts on Instagram, for home cooks and hungry scrollers alike.

Ranveer Brar, @ranveer.brar

Ranveer Brar is a very famous Indian chef in the culinary space, across the board, including on Instagram with a follower base of over 236,000. This charming chef-runs successful food shows on TV and was one of the judges on Masterchef India. Ranveer’s speciality lies in re-inventing popular Indian dishes where he picks up age-old recipes and gives them a quirky twist.

Pooja Dhingra, @poojadhingra

If you love macaroons, you cannot help but follow Pooja Dhingra on Instagram. This pastry chef runs India’s first macaron store! In addition to being the proud owner of Le15 Patisserie, she is also a celebrated author. 2.1 million people already follow her on Instagram – and, trust us, her feed truly does reflect her passion. Follow her to satisfy your inner sweet tooth with a dose of colourful, beautiful macaroon pics.

Anahita Dhondy, @anahitadhondy



Anahita Dhondy has the tag of being the youngest head chef of a leading chain of restaurants – Sodabottleopnerwala – in fact, she was only 23 when she accomplished this feat. Known for experimenting with different ingredients, over 61k followers on Instagram have been witnessing her inspiring journey to create one great dish after the other. What’s nice about her Insta feed is that it consists of a balanced mix of professional and personal highlights.

Saransh Goila, @saranshgoila



If you love butter chicken, chances are you’ve already heard of Saransh Goila. He owns a popular restaurant in Mumbai called “Goila Butter Chicken,” and has authored the acclaimed travelogue, India on My Platter. Recently, he was even invited as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia’s 10th season where contestants prepared his famous butter chicken recipe. Over 165,000 people are following on Instagram to relish his drool-worthy butter chicken recipes.

Shivesh, @shivesh17



Shivesh, 22, is a baking sensation on Instagram. This self-taught baker is religiously followed by over 170,000 people who wait for his picture-perfect baking shots and delicious recipe. He has a YouTube channel, as well, and loves spreading joy through his sweet cooking. So, if you are a baking enthusiast, follow Shivesh because you never know what you might learn!