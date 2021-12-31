5 Most Essential Fitness Tips For Women Who Have No Time

Earlier, a woman didn’t consider associating the word ‘fitness’ with her. Her most effective workout was chasing her children and shuttling from one room to another at home to fulfill others’ needs. THINGS ARE CHANGING!

Nowadays, we can see that in the process of losing weight and staying fit, women often end up making mistakes like eating too little, not working out as per their body type, and expecting instant results.

It is essential to concentrate on having a balanced diet comprising all the nutrients and complimenting it with regular workouts by making exercise a fun activity rather than a boring task.

“Fitness is a long and tedious process, especially for women who have to deal with weight loss. With a personal trainer guiding the aspirant throughout the session, the users are motivated to work out every day and also have an efficient session of burning more,” said Ankit Gupta, co-Founder of Ludis, India’s first audio fitness training app.

So, here’s a fitness guide for the new-age women who are too caught up with their work, having no time for fitness:

1. Healthy Breakfast- a must!

A healthy breakfast with the inclusion of fiber and glucose is imperative to retain energy for the entire day. Out of all the three-time meals, breakfast is the most important one which should be light, healthy and nutritious. Choose food that is rich in fiber, protein, calcium, vitamins, and glucose as it provides energy for the entire day, fulfilling the requirements of the body.

2. Stay active and make use of every break throughout the day

We are talking about busy women who work eight or more hours a day at the office. They are the ones who sit more. They can transform the normal ‘to and fro’ walk within the space into an effective exercise. By walking hands-free as much as practicable, standing up during meetings, or remaining standing while working if there is not much typewriting work to do. Take a short walk after lunch and tea, take short recesses every hour and walk around for a minute and then get back to the desk. There are options for women who don’t have time but they just have to make up their mind and do it.

3. Replace junk food with healthy snacking

The very first rule of maintaining a fit body is to remove unhealthy junk and oily food from their daily routine as it will affect your exercise routine and immune system. So switching to healthy snacking rich in protein, calcium, fats, carbs, minerals, and fiber will help in maintaining weight and reducing the risk of several diseases.

4. Drink pure water at regular intervals

Adequate water is essential for the proper functioning of the body. Just because working women sit doesn’t make it any less. Remember to drink water at fixed intervals, and keep a bottle within the reach of hand so that dehydration doesn’t happen. Do not alternate carbonated drinks for water as they contain unhealthy and high-calorie ingredients.

5. Follow a structured exercise pattern

One should prepare a structured exercise pattern to be followed daily with simple exercises like walking, running to tone the body. It is advised that women should exercise for at least three hours a week to reach their fitness goals.

All these in total contribute to women a better health and wellness, only a healthy person can achieve her dreams as she thought.