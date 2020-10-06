Deepak hails from the small city of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh and his big dreams led him to Mumbai in 2009. He is now considered as a meaningful lyricist and one of the promising, young and talented music directors in Bollywood.

He also has a flair of writing as he inherited the talent from his father. Deepak used to go to local ‘mushayaras’ with his father from there the spark of writing ignited in him.

He started his career as a lyricist and wrote lyrics for the movie Zindagi 50 50. Vivek Kar was the music director of the 2013 released movie. He has worked for movies like “Oops A Desi”(2013), “Hum Bade Aashiq Mizaaj” (2016), “Khel To Ab Shuru Hoga” (2016), “Ek Kahaani Julie Ki” (2016), “Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai” (2017), and “Raktdhar” (2017) as a lyricist.

Deepak inherited the flair of creativity from his father who used to write shayaris and poems. His father noticed that he is interested in music. He didn’t tell him to do a job. He suggested him to join a music school to polish his talent. He went to Richard Music Academy to learn music including Hindustani classical.

Deepak used to go to Kavi Sammelan and such public events with his father. Shayaris and poems always mesmerized him.

Somehow, he got an opportunity to compose a song for the movie Khel To Ab Shuru Hoga. Since then he gradually excelled and bagged a few more movies for which he worked as a lyricist and music director too. He got the opportunity to work with many notable singers like Sonu Nigam, Mamta Sharma, Palak Muchhar, Dev Negi, Sunidhi Chauhan, Javed Ali, and Shahid Mallya.

It wasn’t easy for him but his dedication and passion did it for him.

Some of his movies as a lyricist and music director are “Ek Kahaani Julie Ki” (2016), “Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai” (2017), and “Raktdhar” (2017). In 2018, he was appreciated widely for his eminent work on the title track of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. He wrote the lyrics and was the music composer of the song too.

In 2018, his song “Sufi Salaam” caught the attention of a few big guns of Bollywood. The brilliant Sufi romantic song was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and the buzz is out now that he has been signed for a few big B-town projects.

He has a number of films as a music director namely Hawayein (2021), Welcome To Bajrangpur (2021), and Black Market (2021).