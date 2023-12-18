Pondicherry’s Cinematic Gem: ‘The Ghost of the Lighthouse’ Shines with Universal Themes

In the charming coastal town of Pondicherry, where waves whisper tales of hidden desires and unfulfilled dreams, the latest creation from the dynamic duo of Savitha Sastry and AK Srikanth emerges as a beacon in the cinematic landscape. “The Ghost of the Lighthouse,” their eleventh collaboration, is a poignant short film navigating the intricacies of life in a small seaside town, unraveling the aspirations of an ordinary tourist guide named Anila.

Conceptualized by the renowned danseuse Savitha Sastry, the film transcends the boundaries of traditional storytelling. Unlike their previous ventures, which delved into the intensity of human experiences, this film takes a subtler, darkly humorous, and wistful approach. Although the title suggests a supernatural theme, it cleverly alludes to the countless memories that haunt our existence.

The heart of the narrative beats with the rhythm of Anila, portrayed by Savitha herself, a character who becomes the embodiment of every individual’s dreams and aspirations. Anila’s imperfections make her profoundly human, and it is her unfulfilled ambitions that resonate with the audience, stirring emotions that linger long after the credits roll.

In a conversation with the creators, Srikanth sheds light on the film’s origins, rooted in a chance encounter with a Maldivian couple in Melbourne over a decade ago. Their tales of the dual realities of life in the Maldives sowed the seeds for a story that captures the essence of unseen struggles beneath the surface of picturesque tourist destinations.

The choice of Pondicherry as the film’s backdrop was deliberate. Srikanth, clear in his vision, sought a location that mirrored the duality inherent in the story – the town’s reality as perceived by locals and the façade presented to tourists. The visuals, captured against the backdrop of the sea, are nothing short of spectacular, adding depth to the narrative and accentuating the dichotomy of Anila’s world.

Savitha, primarily recognized for her prowess in Bharatanatyam, seamlessly transitions from dance to acting. In her portrayal of Anila, she brings to life the dreams and ambitions of everyday people, embodying the character with a dignity that makes her endearing. This versatility in performance, coupled with a deep understanding of character nuances, has become a hallmark of Savitha’s craft.

Addressing the transition, Savitha acknowledges the integral role of acting in dance, particularly through abhinaya. Her preparation for roles involves in-depth discussions with Srikanth, understanding his vision, and observing real-life behaviors to breathe life into her characters. This meticulous approach has resulted in a seamless and authentic portrayal in “The Ghost of the Lighthouse.”

The film’s success, evident in its two million views, can be attributed to its relatable narrative and the one-sided love story of Anila. The universal themes of unfulfilled dreams, feeling imprisoned in one’s life, and fleeting love resonate with audiences on a personal level. The captivating visuals further enhance the emotional impact, making it a memorable cinematic experience.

As Savitha and Srikanth continue their creative journey, their next production, “Soul Cages,” promises to be a cinematic reinterpretation of their successful dance theatre experiment from 2012. This project, rooted in novel stories, exemplifies their commitment to pushing the boundaries of Bharatanatyam beyond religious and mythological themes.

In the grand tapestry of Savitha Sastry’s artistic journey, “The Ghost of the Lighthouse” stands as a touching tribute to everyday people, their dreams, and their aspirations. As the waves of Pondicherry tell tales of unseen struggles, the film invites audiences to contemplate the universal question – where is happiness to be found? In the echoes of Anila’s story, we find a reflection of our own, making “The Ghost of the Lighthouse” a timeless exploration of the human experience.