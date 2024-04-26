INA Solar leads BSE SME & NSE EMERGE in market capitalization

Insolation Energy Limited (INA Solar), India’s leading solar panel manufacturing company known for championing clean and green energy, has clinched the top spot among BSE SME and NSE EMERGE listed companies in India, securing the 757th position among the top 1000 companies in India based on a market capitalization worth Rs 3412.07 Cr as per the SEBI Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR) as of 31 March 2024.

Chairman Manish Gupta and MD Vikas Jain conveyed their appreciation to the company’s stakeholders for their steadfast support.

Mr. Manish Gupta underscored that since its inception in 2017, INA Solar has been pivotal in driving India’s green energy objectives, particularly in Rajasthan. Presently, INA Solar is not only making significant strides in Rajasthan but also across India, championing PM Narendra Modi’s Make in India policy alongside green energy and energy security. With a network of over 300 dealers and distributors nationwide, the company has successfully executed more than 500 projects, catering to over 10,000 satisfied customers across 100 districts.

Advertisement

Mr. Vikas Jain outlined the current manufacturing capacity of both units in Jaipur at 950 MW and the company’s ambitious plans, including expanding its annual manufacturing capacity to 3000 MW and establishing a 1200 MW solar cell manufacturing unit. Additionally, INA Solar will introduce top-of-the-line solar panels, ranging from 40 Wp to 600 Wp, to further enrich its product portfolio. All products adhere to national and international standards, certified by BIS/ALMM.

Moreover, INA Solar actively contributes to the Make in India Mission through its involvement in initiatives such as the Jal Jeevan Mission, Kusum Residential Rooftop Solar, BSNL, and Solar Park, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to national development and sustainability.