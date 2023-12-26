Rajib Gangopadhyay drives EMotorad to a $25M investment triumph!

In a remarkable display of entrepreneurial prowess, 31-year-old Rajib Gangopadhyay has reached a major milestone that has the potential to redefine the future of electric mobility in India. His electric bicycle startup, EMotorad, has recently secured a substantial USD 25 million Series B investment, propelling it to the forefront of the EV revolution.

Founded by Rajib, EMotorad has rapidly gained recognition as a frontrunner in the electric vehicle industry. Committed to eco-friendly transportation, EMotorad specializes in electric bicycles designed to provide efficient, affordable, and sustainable mobility solutions.

Rajib Gangopadhyay has emerged as a visionary entrepreneur with a mission to transform the way we commute. His journey from the small town of Kharagpur to the global stage is a testament to his unwavering passion for sustainable transportation solutions.

In an exclusive interview with Rajib Gangopadhyay, he stated, “Turning our dreams into reality at EMotorad has been a journey of relentless dedication and innovation. This USD 25M investment is not just a financial milestone but a validation of our commitment to making sustainable mobility accessible to all. We’re energized to accelerate the electric revolution and redefine how the world commutes.”

The recent USD 25 million Series B investment marks a significant turning point for EMotorad. This infusion of capital will empower the company to expand its product line, enhance research and development, and accelerate its mission to make electric transportation accessible to all. Rajib Gangopadhyay and his dedicated team are driven by the belief that sustainable mobility should not be a luxury but a global necessity. Today, the company has achieved more than INR 300 Crores in revenue returns in just three years, selling over 80,000 electric cycles.