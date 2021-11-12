Tel Ganesan wants to provide quality education to the children around him

Millions of children and adults around the world lack access to education for a variety of reasons: some live in conflict zones, some aren’t allowed to attend school because they are girls, or others aren’t permitted to attend because their families rely on them to work and support the family.

Education, on the other hand, is critical to ending global poverty by 2030 since it fosters an understanding of social justice, interdependence, and identity. Tel strongly believes education is a weapon that can wipe every adversity.

Around the world, 59 million children of primary school age are being denied education, and almost 65 million adolescents are without access to a secondary school. Less than three-quarters of instructors in one of three nations are trained to national standards, resulting in 130 million students enrolled in school who are not acquiring the fundamentals.

These are the reasons that drove Tel Ganesan to start KyybaKidz whose sole purpose is to educate, empower and enrich children and young adults and shape them into individuals who are brave enough to pursue their dreams, strong enough to further strengthen the educational system, kind enough to care about world peace and spread contagious happiness.

It would take $39 billion (USD) every year to send all adolescents to school. While it is difficult for a single person to match that amount, Tel Ganesan is doing his best to reach out to kids around him to provide them with quality education and upskill all the job seekers.