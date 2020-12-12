Tabr is a New York-based Mass Media and Entertainment conglomerate founded by Aryaan Arora and Sam Bertini, executives at the American PR and Marketing Consultancy Firm The Arora Company. The conglomerate has already launched its news division Tabr News, which aims to bridge the gap between polarized groups in the United States through promoting community consciousness.

According to an official company statement, Tabr seeks to serve the underprivileged; to this end, their recent pledge to donate ten per cent of its profits to COVID grants in New York and New Jersey is certainly admirable.

According to a column written by CEO Sam Bertini — who models and publishes novels in addition to running businesses — for Thrive Global, one of a company’s foremost aims should be to give back to its community.

In his own words, “A company is not solely a money-making machine, where profits dictate every aspect of your conduct. It is instead an institution with a great responsibility to serve the community it is surrounded by. When your business flourishes, so too must your neighbours.”

Aryaan Arora echoed his business partner’s sentiment. According to the actor-turned-entrepreneur, seeing the devastation wreaked upon his native New Jersey at the outbreak of the COVID pandemic inspired him to make a change, which is why he started The Arora Company.

It has since grown into a sizable firm with dozens of employees, which has helped fulfil Arora’s ambition of easing the economic burden on his community by providing jobs. However, this is not enough for him. “I want to take the fight to COVID,” he said.

Bertini and Arora specified that their donations will be split between supporting the unemployed who have been most negatively affected by COVID and aiding the rollout of vaccines, which are expected to be available within weeks and rolled out en masse within months.

Following the announcement of this pledge, both Arora and Bertini gained thousands of followers on social media, with Tabr’s company Facebook page already passing the quintuple digits in likes. The pair have hinted in the past that their company will launch more initiatives in the future, including video hosting, streaming, and mobile applications, and have promised to continue their philanthropic ambitions.