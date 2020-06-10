Why you need to know about him: American born singer, actor and dancer Aryaan Arora has been going viral all over Instagram. He is known for posting covers of popular Indian songs with his own English remixes to them. His videos have grossed more than 1 million views across social media.

Who he looks up to: Aryaan looks up to artists such as late Irfan Khan and Dev Patel.

“Irfan khan was such an inspiration for me as an actor and an overall artist. His acting was so truthful and subtle and I always admired his humbleness. It really hurt me to hear about his passing away but his legacy will live on forever and the mark he left on the international film industry is something I will always be grateful for it has opened so many doors for Indian actors here.”

In fact, Armaan Malik himself posted a tweet sharing his thoughts on Aryaan’s cover of his new English debut single “Control”. And let’s just say Armaan’s words were very heartwarming.

He had stated, “Always wanted young Indian musicians like me to pick up the guitar & do their own thing. Check out this cover of #Control by @_aryaanarora! You have a really nice vibe brother, keep it going.”

This was followed by many more posts of Aryaan going viral all over the internet and getting shared by many famous celebrities in the industry.

Aryaan Arora is currently studying at the prestigious NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he is studying acting and film-making. Although he is receiving a lot of recognition for his musical skills, he is also an actor, filmmaker, and dancer. He made his debut as an actor in the US in 2017 with one of the biggest Hollywood Television broadcasting companies, “ABC”, that is a flagship property of Walt Disney Television.

Aryaan’s season premiere episode of ABC’s “What Would You Do” was also released on YouTube and went viral, grossing over 8.5 millions views.

What is next: Aryaan has officially signed with Prestige Management Group in New York that represents him for his Film, Television, and Commercial projects.

He is currently working on his first original album and looks forward to releasing it alongside his weekly covers on social media for his fans.