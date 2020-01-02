Portia Antonia Alexis is a global economist and economic influencer from London. She is currently writing her newest paper which will discuss her views on income inequality.

A talented mathematician, Portia has worked at firms such as McKinsey and Company, Newton Asset Management and is also a department member at the London School of Economics where she does research in social mobility and income inequality.

After initially hoping to become an equestrian or ballet teacher, her love of mathematics took her to the world of numbers where she now uses her knowledge for the greater good of global economic. Portia was raised in a diplomatic industrialist family where her parents focused on her using her academic talents to improve the greater well-being of society.

“My parents taught me all I know; we had a large library and from a young age my mother would ask me to read newspapers and academic books to her. The family’s focus was on learning and empathy. We visited soup kitchens together and my father’s job took us all over the world where we volunteered as a family. We were taught not to take our privilege for granted,” she says.

Portia has built a legion of fans and offers her economic expertise to charitable and media organisations around the world.

“We are facing two worlds that are moving in directions that seem opposed,” Portia says. She continues, “On the one hand, the supporters of ‘progress’ – industrial and technological – who dream of avoiding us from working, driving, walking… And that of supporters of ecology and degrowth, or new growth, which promotes terrestrial lifestyles consistent with the finiteness of our resources and the growth of the world’s population. They preach the culture of the Earth, self-cultivation, circular and collaborative economy. In this context, is it possible to build a world where technology and innovation are at the service of sustainable development? Is it possible to create a global, technological and ecological vision?”

While it was considered as an unproductive luxury and unsuitable for traditional development priorities, today the digital transition is progressing substantially and is a decisive factor for sustainable development. Technology interferes wherever there are deficiencies and allows individuals to self-organize to solve problems that previously fell under public power.

Portia points to recent research to emphasise her point: “Advanced technologies including automation, robotics, renewable energy technologies, electric vehicles, biotechnology and artificial intelligence, have an undeniable impact on sustainable development.” In 2016, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization published a report that addresses a delicate issue: “What are the necessary conditions for innovation and technology to lead to inclusive and sustainable industrial development?” Portia asks.

The main conclusion of the report is that technology can simultaneously integrate the three dimensions of sustainability. Inclusive and sustainable industrialization can be achieved quickly as long as policymakers promote the process of manufacturing with smart policies while avoiding mistakes made by other countries in the past.

According to Portia, “Our salvation would be to place innovation and technology at the heart of sustainable development.”

Portia asks us to look at the issue using a two-step system: “As the first step, we will present examples of technologies at the service of sustainability; rationalization of the production: optimization of the energy and material consumptions, minimization of the waste at the source, reuse of the trash to serve as raw materials to other smart production processes.

“In the second step, we will demonstrate that the key to sustainable development lies in the combination of technologies, organizational innovations and changes in lifestyles,” she says.

According to UNCTAD’s Technology and Innovation: Leading Edge Technologies for Sustainable Development Report, 2018, advanced technologies can help achieve the ambitious Sustainable Development Goals and find global solutions to the economic, social and environmental problems of the twenty-first century.

To show the way, UNCTAD gives several examples in its report, where it looks at the problems of rapid technological progress and thinks about the best treatment for them. For example, artificial intelligence systems are used by financial institutions to make lending decisions, by Internet service providers to choose advertisements to show to their users, by marketers to decide discounts or special offers to potential or regular customers; and by employers to select candidates for the recruitment process.

As an example, Portia states, advanced technologies allow designing systems that improve the management of energy, resources and transport. Many companies view sustainable development as a guarantee of sustainable growth and performance. They seek to integrate environmental, social and economic concerns into their overall strategy and their interactions with their entire ecosystem: customers, suppliers, employees or local authorities.

Portia concludes that for this purpose, big data can provide better management of energy and resources. Smart Grid projects using digital technologies in electricity distribution networks save energy. For example, Veolia and IBM started a creative water project to make water management more efficient, to be assured of supply and to avoid waste. Real-time control of the network thanks to smart meters and flow measurement and water quality sensors can reduce leakage rates, speed up interventions and realize operating savings.

“In agriculture, drones, for example, can enable farmers to find better map plots and thus know precisely where they need water or nitrogen. Similarly, software that uses climate data, crop control, seasonal forecasts and local specificities will yield better performance in a sustainable way,” says Portia.

Portia goes on to state, “The fields of transport and the service of goods are strongly affected and concerned with technological innovations. Some mobile applications can calculate the displacement in real-time whatever the modes of transport used. This platform of prediction of traffic works thanks to sensors arranged in the agglomeration of some cities, notably Lyon in France. Users can choose the most efficient mode of transportation to get from one point to another. A delivery company can vary its routes depending on traffic jams and save time, money and limit their environmental impact.”

Industrial 3D printing can also reduce the costs and carbon footprint of transportation and promote waste reduction.

Likewise, companies use technological tools to develop their e-reputation. In this sense, many companies today use digital tools to communicate on their CSR strategy.

“The same goes for artificial intelligence,” says Portia, “Which now has the ability to image recognition, problem-solving and logical reasoning that are sometimes superior to those of human beings. Artificial intelligence, primarily if it is associated with robotics, is also a potential factor in transforming production processes and businesses, especially in the manufacturing sector.”

Portia reminds us that, “Technology appeared as the emblem of human progress. Now, with sustainable development, technical ambition, primarily environmental and digital, must instead preserve the planet, people and civilizations. Technology changes status. It is no longer for the progress of man, but the continuity of the world. For that, it is important to understand the new challenges to combine Technology with sustainability.”

“Although technological revolutions can be seen as “allies” of sustainable development, we must nevertheless highlight the risks that these digital technologies can generate, mainly through their energy consumption, and resources related to their deployment. Digital tools (connected terminals or connected objects) and more recently, the blockchain via mining technologies consume considerable amounts of energy.

“This digital industry has a significant environmental impact, which is growing as fast as it does. The depletion of non-renewable resources takes place mainly during the manufacture and end of life of electronic equipment,” says Portia. “This is, therefore, and once again, a global responsibility that concerns all stakeholders and especially the major digital (GAFA).”

Portia says, “Over the last three centuries, technological progress has allowed a limited number of countries to leapfrog while others have lagged, as evidenced by the extensive technological gap between nations today. Many developing countries still have to take full advantage of past technological breakthroughs.

“There is an urgent need to bridge the technological gap between developed countries and many developing countries. The ease with which advanced technologies can be disseminated and replicated allows technological shortcuts. Still, it will nevertheless be imperative to invest massively in human resources and infrastructure in many developing countries in order to bridge the technological divide between developed countries. And less developed countries,” she adds.