Two-day investor conference at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from Dec 15

A two-day investor conference will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Abu Dhabi from December 15.

The summit will serve as a focal point for active and aspiring angel investors, industry leaders, and ecosystem enablers from across the globe.

The SuperAngels Summit, recognized as the world’s largest angel investor conference, has officially unveiled its event dates, scheduled for December 15-16.

The summit is designed to facilitate networking, engagement, and the exploration of innovation in a collaborative environment.

Founded by Ravi K Ranjan, presented by Venture Catalysts++ and partnered with Emirates Angels, the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, & The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, this summit is the first and foremost angel investors summit that is dedicated to celebrating and advancing the art and science of the entrepreneurial world. Here, investors unite, dreams take flight, and innovation finds its stronghold. An extraordinary variety of powerful backers, including well-known VC groups, major government entities, and prestigious angel networks both domestically and internationally, are supporting this grandeur Summit.

“SuperAngels Summit is a perfect example of how investors who are also visionary catalysts, help fresh entrepreneurs to realise their potential. Here innovative ideas can outperform success. A wide variety of exciting ventures are waiting to take off in this veritable crucible of opportunity. Being a member of this Summit is to immerse oneself in the essence of modern enterprise, where those with a skill-based pioneering spirit are called to innovation. Together, we can create the irrevocable future of business and investment, setting out on a journey where amazing opportunities abound and new horizons open up,” said Ravi K Ranjan, founder of SuperAngels Summit.

“I believe in the boundless potential of entrepreneurship to drive positive change. As a visionary in this area, my mission is to ignite sparks of innovation and fuel the fires of success in every entrepreneur and I think SuperAngels Summit 2023 will help us a great deal. Here, you will get the opportunity to engage, explore, and empower startups that may benefit our nation’s development and overall growth. As a landmark to several events, SuperAngels is most definitely a chance not worth missing out on,” said Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, the co-founder and president of Venture Catalysts++.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Part of ADNEC Group said, “SuperAngels Summit is a revolution in angel investing, setting the stage for investors to connect, collaborate and catalyse groundbreaking opportunities. It’s a conference like none other. It is a reflection of the transformational impact that angel investors have on the world of Startups. In the world of angel investing, we are the architects of innovation, the nurturers of dreams and a bridge between visionary entrepreneurs and transformative opportunities.”

“In the SuperAngels Summit, investors become visionaries, startups find their way,” said Masaood Al Masaood, Chairman of the Board, Emirates Angels, “This Summit will offer a unique platform where seasoned investors, aspiring angels, and innovative startups converge. It’s an opportunity to network with like-minded individuals, gain insights from expert panels and witness the birth of the next big innovations. The Summit will inspire, educate, and focus on the future of angel investing ensuring that attendees stay at the forefront of the industry trends. This Summit will surely be a win for you and your journey as an entrepreneur.”

Adding significant value to the business conference, distinguished Indian angel investors and entrepreneurial founders are participating as prominent speakers, like: Ashneer Grover, Founder of BharatPe and Third Union, Shark at Shark Tank India, Author of best-seller book “Doglapan”; Manu Jain, Former India Head of Xiaomi; Amit Choudhary, CEO & Co-Founder of Lenskart; and various others.

India has emerged as the 3rd largest ecosystem for startups globally and ranks 2nd in innovation quality with top positions in the quality of scientific publications and the quality of its universities among middle-income economies. To enhance the growth of the startup ecosystem and global prominence of the summit, speakers from around the globe are also participating, adding their expertise and making the event shine on an international scale, gathering Felix Lam, Director, WYNG43 Social Investment; Christopher Aurand, Open Innovation Leader, Thai Union Group PCL; Moshe Hogeg, Chairman, Blockchain Research Institute; Dana AlJawder, CTO at MAGNiTT; Abe Seksek, CEO at Rainmaking & Startupboot camp-Mena and Africa; and various others.

The SuperAngels Summit is bringing together all leading angel investor networks like Indian Angel Networks, Mumbai Angel Networks, and Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) for the first time. This unique gathering of the country’s top angel networks celebrates the spirit of angel investment at the world’s first and largest SuperAngels Summit in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Prominent members of the startup and investment communities will lead interactive workshops, panel discussions, and keynote speeches at the Super Angels Summit. At the summit, attendees will also have the chance to learn about and invest in the pre-vetted fastest-growing firms. These influential individuals will discuss a broad range of subjects, such as disruptive technology, emerging trends, angel investing tactics, and the state of the startup ecosystem. Attendees should gain a competitive edge in the market and see the future of startup investing shaped by the ideas presented at the summit.