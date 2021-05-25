If you look around you will find many people creating content for several social media sites like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Some of them are even successful in creating brand value on these social media sites.

Jessie Sims, a bold and hot model who is famous for sassy and bold pictures and videos on social media has certainly begun her journey as a social media influencer on TikTok and Instagram. The sizzling model had considered TikTok and Instagram as the easier platforms for creating a fan base. Jessie thought once she becomes a pro at making the videos, she would join YouTube.

TikTok and Instagram have a user-friendly interface to make videos and other content. YouTube has a lot of competition with very up skilled YouTubers creating awesome content. Besides getting pro in making the videos starting a journey from TikTok has also helped Jessie to generate a good fan base which further helped her in creating her place on YouTube.

“On TikTok, one can create several videos in a day but on YouTube the story is different. This platform is very time-consuming as we make videos for a longer duration with better quality. In YouTube videos there is a lot of editing that takes place which makes it more systematic than any other social media platform,” said Jessie.

Jessie is a renowned model and social media influencer who embarked on her journey by making content for TikTok and Instagram. As soon as she developed a good fan base on both social media platforms and became thorough in making new content, she started to create her content for YouTube as well. Currently, she owes over 2 million followers across all social media platforms and continues to make trending content for her admirers.