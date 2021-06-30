Civilization on earth is present due to mankind’s intellectual capability of Jurisprudence Economics, Technology and Human Resource. The current judicial and democratic system is the product of 4000 years of constant improvement in humanity’s intellectual capability in the field of jurisprudence.

Natural and analytical, historical, socialist, and realistic stages have all contributed to the current Democratic and judicial system (School of Jurisprudence). The natural and analytical stages, on the other hand, provided mankind with the knowledge of natural rights and the law.

The second stage includes traditional values and practises, and is later referred to as the Historical School of Jurisprudence. During the third stage, numerous jurists incorporated social values, rules, and regulations into law, resulting in the Socialism School of jurisprudence.

Various judges and jurists highlighted court structure and court judgement as a source of law in the last stage, presenting a realistic picture of the existing judiciary.

Parliament is a representative session of the public, authorized for developing the Law. Judiciary is an independent body for maintaining the law, serve justice.

Meanwhile, it was highly required for increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of Democracy and Judiciary historically.

In the same way, Deepak Sharma (an Indian jurist) proposed the School of Contemporary Jurisprudence.

Deepak Sharma propounded a three-level democratic structure ( society, Society representative and Parliament) along with 5 types of law segregation types, law-making process through by joint operation of parliamentary and society representative session, whereas society means a group of people which have common interest and Society representative means an elected person of society, it shall be called as public representation assembly and Parliament considering as state representative session. Some of the new concepts of jurisprudence are the degree of democracy, type of law, developing stage of judicial system etc.

Deepak Sharma declined the Bar- Bench judicial system on the ground of decentralized processing. In some regard, he propounded the world’s first centralized judicial system, By name as Just-in-trial system (J.I.T) Contemporary Jurisprudence claims, after implementation J.I.T, Judicial system shall be 25 times fast and 20 times more transparent against Bar Bench judicial system.

The Independent role of Bench has been first time denied by Contemporary Jurisprudence. In some matters, a new concept of Chartered law officer (a new judicial officer) has been introduced whereby a Chartered law officer has been designated as an independent person instead of Bench and all coding is known as Contemporary Jurisprudence.

Effect of upcoming contemporary jurisprudence upon Mankind

Therefore, a next-generation democratic and judicial revolution is nearby.

He presents a 2-level democratic structure (Public – Parliament) going to be replaced by three levels of democratic structure (Pubic, Parliament and Society representation), as an upcoming historical democratic revolution.

Meanwhile, J.I.T claims for 25 times faster (efficient) and 20 times more transparent judicial proceedings against the current Bar- Bench Judicial system, as a guarantee for meantime justice, decrease crime rate and Law and order shall maintain more effective and efficient.

Let’s summarise the difference between Current Democratic, Judiciary system and the Democratic, Judiciary system under Contemporary Jurisprudence.