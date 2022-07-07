Book Review: Wings to Fly by Deepak Sharma

The life cycle of a child born in a middle-class Indian family is pretty much programmed at birth – education, higher education, a well-paying job, marriage, parenthood, children’s aspirations, retirement, and old age.

There are certain benchmarks children from middle-class families have to supposedly climb – first get a suitable educational qualification, then a job, and then you can choose to pursue your calling – be it filmmaking, adventure sports, writing, or painting. But once you get established in a job, there is an increasing demand to get ‘settled’ in life –and the added financial and social responsibilities of family life make it rather impossible for one to listen to his heart and follow its calling. Still, as they say, where there’s a will there’s a way, some exceptions do meticulously work towards a plan to realize their calling.

For him, childhood came with a similar set of fixed boundaries and expectations. He, as anticipated excelled in academics and ended up starting a reputable career. Life followed its steady path and he rose up the ranks.

But little did he know that what looked like a casual conversation with one of his colleagues would change his life forever! As luck would have it, he came across an advertisement that was inviting volunteers from civil society. Both Sharma and his wife associated with an NGO, through the program in 2009.

Over time, Sharma felt the need to engage full-time with this NGO and started volunteering full-time with Udayan Care.

At present, he is a Trustee at Udayan Care and along with his wife are mentor parents to 40 girls at Udayan Ghar (Home) for girls in Greater Noida.

Deepak Sharma’s life journey is the familiar success story of every aspiring middle-class Indian boy. What makes it different is what follows after! It is a story of calling, awakening, social service, and giving back to society in the noblest of ways.

