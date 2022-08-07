Philanthropist Deepak Sharma’s debut book ‘Wings to Fly’ launched

The book titled ‘Wings to Fly’ penned by philanthropist and social activist Deepak Sharma, covers the journey of the author from humble beginnings to the high peaks of his corporate career and then a decisive move to a completely new phase of his life where he devoted himself to the cause of caregiving.

The book illustrates that instead of incessantly climbing the ladder of success, sometimes we need to pause and look around us at the truth and reality of pain and suffering of those who are affected by poverty, insecurity, suffering, disabilities, and inabilities.

Sharma’s book ‘Wings to Fly’ covers the span of his childhood, adolescence, and adult years. The book takes the readers through the journey of 13 years of volunteering life and gives the reader an inside view to the extraordinary story of an ordinary boy who finally got his wings to fly by being associated with Udayan Care, an NGO based in Delhi.

Summarising the book in his own words, the author said, ” ‘Wings to Fly’ is inspired by real thoughts and experiences of the people around me and a few are my personal anecdotes. I personally believe that each child is a lotus waiting to blossom. They just need someone’s support, guidance, care, handholding,

and above all, quality time.”

As part of his annual affair since 2019, Sharma donated an amount worth Rs 25 lakh to Udayan Care while the launch of his debut book ‘Wings to Fly’.

The book, published by Chennai-based Notion Press, was launched in the national capital on July 29.

Ms Neerja Malik (Cancer Counsellor, Inspirational Speaker and Author), Ms Rekha Gupta (Social activist standing for gender equality), Dr Shiv Sarin (Founder-Trustee Udayan Care, Padma Bhushan and presently Director of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, Delhi) and Dr Kiran Modi (Founder and Managing Trustee, Udayan Care) attended the book launch event.