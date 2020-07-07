During the Covid-19 economic crisis, a financial proposal worth 15 trillion dollars, with 10 crore new jobs generation plan, including at least one trillion dollars secured bond within the next 8-9 month period in the favour of the Government of India has been submitted before the Government of India.

The aforesaid proposal was submitted by Deepak Sharma, called the father of HR Economics. Some of the key features of the aforesaid proposal are as HR Economics is world’s third economic concept since socialism and capitalism and has been designed for 15 trillion-dollar worth by using tools of HR Economics, which is an amount that is 3 times cumulative worth of Stock Exchange, Finance Ministry and Reserve Bank of India, as claimed by Deepak Sharma.

As per the official statement of Deepak Sharma, HR Economic model is capable of evaluating the value of the human resource and has the capability to convert aforesaid valuation into the monetary fund. Upon the figure of 15 trillion dollars, Deepak Sharma said that India carries 18% of the world population while India’s contribution is less than 4% of overall world GDP. Sharma targets India’s contribution to 20% in world GDP. He states that currently capitalism based Economic is not adequate for achieving 20% contribution target in world GDP.

Deepak Sharma further explains that if we target for 20% contribution in world’s GDP then we require at least 15 trillion dollars invested in Indian economy within the next five years. Meanwhile, the revenue for the Government of India is about 300 billion dollars which are also in deficit. Therefore, the Government of India seems to be incapable to arrange 15 trillion dollars through revenue or any Government investment while on the other hand the private sector calculated on behalf of stock exchange the worth of stock exchange exists between 2 trillion – 2.5 trillion dollars approximately since independence. Hence, Indian capitalists are not in a position to arrange a 15 trillion dollar investment in any condition. Same as on the behalf of FDI or FII investment perspective and 15 trillion dollar investment target seems to be un impracticable.

Sharma confirms that if we register about 10 crore educated, skilled or semi-skilled workforce of India into Indian National HR Capital account, this process will most probably generate 15 trillion dollars worth, same as 15 trillion dollars monetary fund. In addition, this investment figure would be sufficient for achieving 20% contribution to world nominal GDP figure, most probably Indian nominal GDP, i.e. 15 – 20 trillion dollar.

He says that his first priority is to issue at least one trillion dollar infrastructure bond in the favour of Government of India for the utilisation of aforesaid fund to develop the primary infrastructure.

To the question as to how HR Economics supports the PM’s vision for independent India, Sharma stated that during 2014, the aforesaid project was started under the vision of “Independent and Empowered India”. As per him, India is still dependent upon the Western economic system and British judiciary system while the Western economic system and British judiciary system both are still a failure in Indian scenario hence first we have to design economic system and judiciary system accordingly to our requirements.

Deepak Sharma said that an International Mega Event named “Independent and Empowered India” for the purpose of introduction of HR Economics worldwide was proposed for May 2020 which has been postponed due to COVID-19 and the next date to organise the aforesaid International mega event is to be released as soon as possible.

“After adopting the HR Economic design, the Indian economy will get an extra fourth pillar. This will be in the form of a manpower grid and it will be a centralised pillar and will gain fast worth capability which will be approximately 3 times bigger than the cumulative worth of the RBI, the finance ministry and all stock markets of India within the next 5 years,” said Sharma.

When asked about the necessity of this new economic system, Deepak Sharma asserted that more emphasis has to be laid upon economic results. He stated that socialism has been discontinued by India since 1991 and capitalism, which is still in practice, has not been able to remove unemployment, poverty and corruption even 70 years after Independence.

Deepak Sharma also warmly welcomed the leaders of the opposition and various economist groups to verify the viability and reliability of the aforesaid financial proposal.

Any further delay may see India lose the opportunity of utilising the benefits of this new economic model. If the committee realises the positive feedback of this upcoming economic concept, it may prove to be the greatest financial weapon for India as well as the entire human race, said Sharma.