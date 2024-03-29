TDP’s final list for Lok Sabha elections includes two YSRCP rebels

Sitting MP of Ongole M Srinivasulu Reddy among two YSRCP rebels figured in the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) final list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Along with Reddy, the Chandrababu Naidu’s party announced the name of Gummanur Jayaram, a former minister in the YSRCP Government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, as its candidate from Guntakal, instead of the Alur constituency which he previously held.

Following its alliance with BJP and Jana Sena, the TDP is contesting from 17 Lok Sabha seats. Today, the party announced the candidates for four seats, Ongole, Kadapa, Anantapur, and Vizianagaram. In Ongole, the TDP chose to nominate M Srinivasulu Reddy whose son was arrested in the Delhi liquor scam but turned approver.

The party also announced the names for the nine remaining seats in Assembly elections with veteran leader and former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao contesting from Bheemli in Visakhapatnam. The party had thought of shifting him to Cheepurupalli to take on Botsa Satyanarayana, YSRCP minister, but he did not agree.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu sought to assure the minorities that he would personally ensure that no injustice was meted out to them. He said the alliance with the BJP and the Jana Sena was drawn up not out of personal interest but to ensure the future of the state.

Addressing a rally at Nandyal, Naidu called YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a traitor of Rayalaseema and promised to develop the region better than the Konaseema region.

Elections for both the state assembly and Lok Sabha will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh on 13 May.