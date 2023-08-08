YSRCP claims its MP added to proposed panel on Delhi Bill without consent, seeks probe against Raghav Chadha

YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy on Monday claimed one of its party member’s name was also included by Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha in the proposed Select Committee on Delhi Services Bill without his consent.

Amid voting for the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, five MPs, including those of the BJP, claimed that their names were listed in a proposal by the AAP MP to send the Delhi National Capital Territory (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to the Select Committee without their consent.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, “AAP MP Raghav Chadha has made certain comments and we have countered them. Before a resolution is moved, members, whose names are included in it, have to be consulted. But Raghav Chadha included one of our party member’s name in the proposed Select Committee on the Delhi Services Bill without holding prior consultations with him.”

“So, some of the members, including our MP, have decided to move for a Privilege Motion against Raghav Chadha,” he added.

A Privilege Motion pertains to a breach of parliamentary privileges by a minister.

Five MPs, who claimed their names were listed in the proposed Select Committee without their consent, are S Phangnon Konyak, Narhari Amin and Sudhanshu Trivedi of the BJP, M Thambidurai of the AIADMK and Sasmit Patra of the BJD.

Meanwhile, Chadha said he will reply to the Privileges Committee if and when they send him a notice.

Thambidurai said he has already written to the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar demanding a Privelege Motion against the AAP MP.

Speaking to ANI, BJP’s Narhari Amin said, “Raghav Chadha included my name in the Select Committee. He did not hold prior consultations with me and neither did I give my consent to this. What he did was wrong. I did not even put my signature on any document.”

BJD’s Sasmit Patra told ANI, “At the time when resolutions were being moved in the House (during the discussion on the Delhi Services Bill), I learned that my name was mentioned in a resolution moved by Raghav Chadha. How could he put my name in the resolution without my consent? I hope the chairman of the House will take action. I have tendered a complaint. Obviously, this is a matter of privilege. All of us have filed our complaints individually.”

Meanwhile, the Bill to replace ordinance for control of services in Delhi was passed by the Upper House after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.

Union Minister Amit Shah said two members (BJD MP Sasmit Patra and BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi) clarified that they have not signed the motion (to be part of select committee) moved by Raghav Chadha.

“Now it is a matter of investigation how the motion was signed,” Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha during the discussion on Delhi Services Bill.

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party, which stands opposed to the draft law replacing the Ordinance on the control of Services in Delhi, Shah said, “The AAP has been known for hurling abuses at the Congress since being founded. They (AAP) let loose almost three tons of offensive words against the Congress since coming into existence. And today, they are seeking the Congress’ support in its opposition to the Bill. The moment this Bill is passed, Arvind Kejriwal-ji palat jayenge (the moment this Bill is passed, Kejriwal would flip).”

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by the Lok Sabha, last week.