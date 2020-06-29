Can a chief minister be retained on his existing post on the basis of his past performance and without facing any elections? Sounds bizarre but a group of people in Bihar have demanded only just that!

A group of youths in Bihar today submitted a petition to the state election commission in Bihar demanding that Nitish be retained on his post on the basis of his performance in the last 15 years since conducting elections at this time of Corona pandemic could prove disastrous.

“If the CBSE and ICSE boards can declare the results based on the performance of students in the examination they have already appeared, in the same way Nitish Kumar should be retained as the chief minister on the basis of his performance in the past 15 years,” said a group of youths who submitted the petition to the Election Commission.

They demanded that the next assembly elections in the state be cancelled since there are maximum chances of the spread of coronavirus in the state when the people come out of their homes to cast their votes.

“Everyone is concerned about one’s health at this time of Corona pandemic and a poor state like Bihar doesn’t have enough ventilators to handle Corona patients if their number increases manifolds due to Corona spread. So Nitish should be asked to continue on his post for another five years without conducting any elections,” the petitioners demanded. “Pehle ham zinda rahenge tabhi na sarker chalegi (We will be able to elect our government only if we are alive),” they said.

The petitioners also contended that the women folks are safe under the present regime and they have been living with peace. “Koi dar-bhai nahin hai (there is no fear of law and order problem at all),” said a woman being part of the group adding they wanted to be safe for another five years under the same government.

The main opposition RJD has ridiculed the demand of the youths saying the ruling NDA is afraid of facing the voters. “Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat even before elections and hence is placing such demands before the Election Commission through his men,” RJD spokesman Mritunjay Tiwari said.

The next assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held in October/November and the Election Commission has already held a meeting with the political parties seeking their suggestions about how to conduct elections at this time of Corona.

The ruling NDA has suggested conducting the elections in a single phase—a move that has not been opposed by the Opposition parties either. However, the opposition parties have opposed the idea of holding digital rallies and have been pressing for seeking votes in traditional styles.