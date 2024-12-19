Youth Congress protests against Shah for his remark on Ambedkar

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a protest here on Thursday against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark on Babasaheb Ambedkar and demanded his resignation.

During the protest, members of the Congress’ youth wing were seen raising slogans while holding aloft placards against the Union home minister in front of its office.

Replying to the debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha marking the 75th anniversary of its adoption, Shah, in a jibe at the Congress on Tuesday, said, “It has become a fashion to chant ‘Ambedkar… Ambedkar… Ambedkar… Ambedkar… Ambedkar… Ambedkar…’ If they had taken God’s name as many times, they would have got a place in heaven.”

Lashing out at the Union Home minister for his unsolicited remark on one of the most revered leaders of independent India, IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib said, “BJP’s intention is anti-Ambedkar and anti-Constitution. Home Minister Amit Shah has been seen by the whole world insulting Babasaheb. His speech was telecast live on TV, yet he chose to lie. This country cannot bear the insult of Babasaheb Ambedkar ji.”

“Amit Shah has insulted Babasaheb in the House for which he should resign and apologise to the country. We will continue to raise our voice until Shah resigns and apologises,” he added.

Addressing the members, Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress President Akshay Lakra said every Indian has a special respect for Babasaheb Ambedkar in his/her heart and the nation won’t tolerate his insult. “Insult of Babasaheb will not be tolerated at any cost. Long live democracy, long live Babasaheb,” he asserted.