Youth can transform challenges into opportunities: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the

third convocation of Rama University on Sunday, inspired the youth by

highlighting the exemplary lives of iconic figures such as Lord Shri

Ram, Shri Krishna, Lord Buddha, Adi Shankaracharya, Maharana Pratap,

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh, Rani Lakshmibai, and

others.

He emphasised that they possess the passion and ability to overcome

challenges and transform adverse situations into opportunities. Citing

examples from history, including revolutionary leaders like Pt. Ram

Prasad Bismil, and Ashfaq Ullah Khan, and visionaries like Louis

Braille, Einstein, and Newton, the Chief Minister urged the young

individuals to embrace innovation, research, and awareness of societal

and national dynamics to lead the way forward.

During the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Dr BS

Kushwaha Institute of Medical Sciences and congratulated graduating

students and their families. He also addressed a workshop for the

university management, offering suggestions to enhance areas such as

education, healthcare, innovation, and research. CM Yogi participated

in a tree plantation drive as part of his commitment to environmental

conservation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that respect for teachers,

parents, and elders is essential for acquiring true knowledge. He

urged students to seize life’s opportunities wisely, adapt to

challenges, and approach learning with devotion and discipline.

Praising Rama College, CM Yogi highlighted its remarkable growth over

four decades. He noted that what began as a seed in a semi-developed

area of Kanpur has now flourished into a university, serving as a hub

for education, healthcare, technical knowledge, innovation, research,

investment, and employment.

He commended the institution’s efforts in driving progress and

development, stating that educational establishments can play a key

role in societal change.

The path of religion has to be followed along with the conduct of truth

Yogi Adityanath stated that following the path of religion must align

with truth and righteous conduct. He explained that Indian sages

viewed religion as a vast concept beyond worship practices, focusing

instead on duty, morality, and values. Highlighting the inclusive

nature of Sanatan Dharma, he stated that being Hindu transcends belief

in specific deities or scriptures, as it embodies a way of life rooted

in duty and good conduct for the betterment of society.

CM Yogi encouraged students to cultivate the habit of writing and

embracing technology, stating that societies resisting reform and

science fail to progress. Reflecting on India’s technological journey,

he highlighted how reforms since the 1990s brought innovations like

mobile phones and smartphones to millions of people.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the challenges and opportunities

brought by new technologies, such as AI, ChatGPT, cryptocurrency, and

digital advancements. However, he also cautioned students about

technological challenges like deepfake misuse and the importance of

adopting ethical practices and cross-verification to address these

concerns.

CM Yogi emphasized that both institutions and users must adopt

protective measures and ethical practices to combat these issues, with

cross-verification playing a vital role. He urged students to become

knowledgeable, well-behaved, and disciplined to navigate the digital

age responsibly.

CM Yogi discussed the rapid changes spurred by emerging technologies

and their transformative role in sectors like agriculture, medicine,

and innovation. However, he underlined the importance of institutions

and individuals being vigilant about technology’s ethical use and

societal impact.

The event was attended by key dignitaries, including assembly speaker

Satish Mahana, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, MSME

Minister Rakesh Sachan, State Minister Pratibha Shukla and Mayor

Pramila Pandey.