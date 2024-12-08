Youth can transform challenges into opportunities: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the
third convocation of Rama University on Sunday, inspired the youth by
highlighting the exemplary lives of iconic figures such as Lord Shri
Ram, Shri Krishna, Lord Buddha, Adi Shankaracharya, Maharana Pratap,
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh, Rani Lakshmibai, and
others.
He emphasised that they possess the passion and ability to overcome
challenges and transform adverse situations into opportunities. Citing
examples from history, including revolutionary leaders like Pt. Ram
Prasad Bismil, and Ashfaq Ullah Khan, and visionaries like Louis
Braille, Einstein, and Newton, the Chief Minister urged the young
individuals to embrace innovation, research, and awareness of societal
and national dynamics to lead the way forward.
During the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Dr BS
Kushwaha Institute of Medical Sciences and congratulated graduating
students and their families. He also addressed a workshop for the
university management, offering suggestions to enhance areas such as
education, healthcare, innovation, and research. CM Yogi participated
in a tree plantation drive as part of his commitment to environmental
conservation.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that respect for teachers,
parents, and elders is essential for acquiring true knowledge. He
urged students to seize life’s opportunities wisely, adapt to
challenges, and approach learning with devotion and discipline.
Praising Rama College, CM Yogi highlighted its remarkable growth over
four decades. He noted that what began as a seed in a semi-developed
area of Kanpur has now flourished into a university, serving as a hub
for education, healthcare, technical knowledge, innovation, research,
investment, and employment.
He commended the institution’s efforts in driving progress and
development, stating that educational establishments can play a key
role in societal change.
The path of religion has to be followed along with the conduct of truth
Yogi Adityanath stated that following the path of religion must align
with truth and righteous conduct. He explained that Indian sages
viewed religion as a vast concept beyond worship practices, focusing
instead on duty, morality, and values. Highlighting the inclusive
nature of Sanatan Dharma, he stated that being Hindu transcends belief
in specific deities or scriptures, as it embodies a way of life rooted
in duty and good conduct for the betterment of society.
CM Yogi encouraged students to cultivate the habit of writing and
embracing technology, stating that societies resisting reform and
science fail to progress. Reflecting on India’s technological journey,
he highlighted how reforms since the 1990s brought innovations like
mobile phones and smartphones to millions of people.
The Chief Minister acknowledged the challenges and opportunities
brought by new technologies, such as AI, ChatGPT, cryptocurrency, and
digital advancements. However, he also cautioned students about
technological challenges like deepfake misuse and the importance of
adopting ethical practices and cross-verification to address these
concerns.
CM Yogi emphasized that both institutions and users must adopt
protective measures and ethical practices to combat these issues, with
cross-verification playing a vital role. He urged students to become
knowledgeable, well-behaved, and disciplined to navigate the digital
age responsibly.
CM Yogi discussed the rapid changes spurred by emerging technologies
and their transformative role in sectors like agriculture, medicine,
and innovation. However, he underlined the importance of institutions
and individuals being vigilant about technology’s ethical use and
societal impact.
The event was attended by key dignitaries, including assembly speaker
Satish Mahana, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, MSME
Minister Rakesh Sachan, State Minister Pratibha Shukla and Mayor
Pramila Pandey.