A young guy was brutally lynched to death by villagers on Monday morning. The incident occured in Araria district.

The victim’s father has filed an FIR against 18 persons for this act.

The district police have arrested two of the alleged attackers.

Ismyle’s father Soyab Khan claimed that his son went to Chakai village to buy milk.

“We have a lane (Gali) dispute with a person named Domar Yadav. They levelled false allegations against my son. They killed my son in a pre-planned manner to take revenge for the lane dispute,” the victim’s father Soyab Khan said.

However, the police says that the deceased was escaping after a theft bid in the house of one Domar Yadav.

“Ismyle had a criminal history and served a jail term in the past. On Monday, he was escaping after a theft bid in the house of one Domar Yadav. The local villagers spotted him and managed to overpower him,” the DSP said.

The police stated that they are investigating the case from all angles.