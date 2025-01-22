Yogi to hit Milkipur poll campaign on Fri

The ruling BJP’s campaigning for the Milkipur assembly bypolls slated on February 5 , will pick up from Friday when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address his first election meeting.

Samajwadi Party, which is in direct contest against the BJP , though have announced a 40- member star campaigners led by parry present Akhilesh Yadav, but most of the campaigners, including Yadav ,have not yet visited the constituency.

According to BJP here on Wednesday, Adityanath will address a public meeting in Milkipur on January 24.This will be held at Palia intersection of Haringtonganj from 10 am.UP Jal Shakti Minister ,Swatantra Dev Singh, who is camping in Milkipur along with district president Sanjeev Singh and village head Abhishek Singh, has already inspected the meeting’s venue .

Former MLA Gorakhnath Baba has been made the coordinator of the public meeting. It was decided a day earlier that 40 BJP MLAs would do door- to- door public relations. Swatantra Dev Singh said here that the responsibility has been given to the divisional president and in-charge for the public meeting of the CM. Every booth representative will participate in the public meeting. For this, district officials are continuously contacting the booth workers. Responsibility for other arrangements has been assigned to the workers.

According to Sanjeev Singh, responsibilities have been handed over to party officials and public representatives for preparations to make the CM’s meeting historic.Gorakhnath Baba said that meetings are being held at booths and power centers in this regard.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that police was working as a BJP worker in Milkipur bypolls and expressed his apprehension on the transparency during the polling. On the other hand, SP leaders and workers in Ayodhya are agitated over the objectionable remarks against Yadav by a saint.

SP city president has given a complaint to CO City demanding registration of a case against Hanumangarhi priest Raju Das for commenting on social media against the SP supremo. They have also warned of agitation if action is not taken. The priest has often been in the news for his controversial statements. On Tuesday, he posted on social media with an ID named Raju Das Hanumangarhi. The post had a statue of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav installed in Prayagraj Mahakumbh, which was shared with the ID of Akhilesh Yadav. Das commented on this photo using abusive words against Mulayam Singh. After this, there was a boil among SP leaders and workers.

The former UP minister and SP leader Pawan Pandey reacted sharply by posting a reply. Many leaders, officials and workers of the district, including SP supremo himself, reacted to this and posted a post condemning this act of Raju Das.In the complaint given to the police, SP leaders said that people of all parties Netaji. This has hurt the sentiments of millions of people. Anger is increasing among the people who have respect for Netaji.