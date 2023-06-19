Yogi to discuss heat stroke deaths and power crisis at high-level meeting

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is holding a high level meeting here on Monday to discuss the large number of deaths due to heat stroke and reeling power crisis in the state.

Over 121 deaths were reported from Ballia in a week while in Deoria, 53 deaths were reported during the past 48 hours due to heat stroke.

Similarly, five deaths were reported from Gorakhpur and 3 from Basti.

Power situation in the state has crumbled and in most of the districts particularly in rural areas, there is rostering from 8 to 14 hrs daily.

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati, in her tweet on Monday morning, wrote, “Due to the severe heat wave that has been going on in UP for the last several days, the lives of the people turned miserable due to severe power shortage in the entire state including the capital Lucknow. Besides, the news of death from Ballia and other districts due to heat stroke is very sad.”

She said, “The UP government should improve the power supply system immediately and supply uninterrupted electricity in hospitals and other important places.”