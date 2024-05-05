Politics can’t come in the way of family: Robert Vadra’s retort to BJP

Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, hit back at the BJP over its claim that the ‘Rahul Gandhi camp’ was ‘systematically marginalising’ them as neither of them got a party ticket for Amethi or Raebareli, saying ‘no power’ can come between their family.

In a Facebook post, Robert Vadra wrote, “No power, positions of politics can get between our family. We all have, we will and we shall always work for the people and betterment of our great nation. Thank you to everyone for your support and best wishes. Will help as many people as I can, through my public service always.”

Earlier on Saturday, BJP leader Amit Malviya claimed Vadra was “overlooked for the Amethi seat” despite (his) “immense popularity.”

“Spare a moment for Robert Vadra, who, despite claiming immense popularity in Amethi, was overlooked for the seat. It is obvious that the Rahul Gandhi camp is systematically marginalising both, Priyanka Vadra and her husband, in the Congress. How soon before the sister rebels?” Malviya posted on his X handle.

Last month, in an interview to a news agency, Vadra expressed his desire to contest from Amethi, saying the people of the constituency expect him to represent them in Parliament. However, the Congress, on May 3, announced Rahul’s name as its candidate from Rae Bareli and loyalist KL Sharma from Amethi, keeping Priyanka as well as Vadra out of the electoral contest.

Sharma is pitted against Union Minister Smriti Irani, who trounced Rahul in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Amethi seat has been represented by Rahul Gandhi since 2004, and he remained a member of Parliament from the constituency until 2019. His father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, too, was an elected member of Amethi in the Lower House from 1981 till his death in 1991.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi contested and won Amethi in 1999 before passing the baton on to Rahul Gandhi in 2004.