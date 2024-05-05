Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA joins BJP

Merely 48 hours before voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh, sitting Congress MLA Nirmala Sapre of Bina quit the Congress and joined the BJP on Sunday.

Nirmala Sapre joined the saffron party during a public rally of MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav at Surkhi in Sagar district.

Welcoming Nirmala Sapre to the BJP, Dr Yadav said the party would score a thumping victory from the Sagar Lok Sabha seat.

Advertisement

Nirmala Sapre is a first-time MLA from the Bina State Assembly seat. She had contested the 2013 assembly polls too on a Congress ticket but lost.

The party did not give her a ticket in the 2018 assembly elections but made her the candidate in the 2023 polls, and she won.

Nirmala Sapre switched camps on Sunday morning, just hours before the end of campaigning in the evening for the Lok Sabha polls.