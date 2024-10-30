Yogi redefined good governance, discipline, and cultural revival in UP: Shekhawat

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who attended the ‘Rajgaddi program’ held at Ram Katha Park on the historic occasion of Deepotsav 2024 in Ayodhya on Wednesday, lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his contribution to the reconstruction of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya and the overall development of Uttar Pradesh.

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, Shekhawat remarked, “This is the eighth Deepotsav, a truly historic moment. Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, a new identity for Ayodhya is emerging. When Babur’s commander Mir Baqi demolished the Ram temple 500 years ago, it marked the sunset of India’s fortune.”

He highlighted India’s rich 2000-year-old history, celebrated worldwide for its culture, knowledge, and prosperity. However, Shekhawat noted that a series of invasions—from Genghis Khan to the British—attempted to erode India’s cultural heritage. Despite these challenges, he emphasized, “The saint tradition has always preserved Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma.”

Paying tribute to saints and CM Yogi Adityanath for their efforts, Shekhawat acknowledged the sacrifices made to protect the Ram temple, adding, “When the Shri Ram temple was demolished in 1528, India’s fate seemed dim, but now we are reclaiming that lost glory.”

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted the significant transformation in India’s global image over the past decade, attributing it to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He remarked that the world now perceives India through a new lens, thanks to the revival of Indian knowledge traditions, Ayurveda, science, philosophy, and Sanatan culture.

Shekhawat expressed optimism about India’s future, stating, “We are fortunate to be on the path toward becoming a developed nation under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. Today’s Deepotsav is a day of resolve for us to embody the ideals of Lord Shri Ram in society and strive to position India as a global leader.”

Emphasizing the significance of the 28 lakh lamps lit during the historic Deepotsav, he noted that this illumination represents a new consciousness that will guide India in a transformative direction.

“Under Yogi ji’s leadership, new records have been set in the progress of Uttar Pradesh, and the great culture of India has been showcased on the world stage. This unique Deepotsav will serve as a source of inspiration for the nation,” Shekhawat concluded.

Shekhawat congratulated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for orchestrating this remarkable event and for his efforts in reviving the cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh. He emphasized that this Deepotsav serves as a cultural message not only for India but for the entire world, celebrating the glory of Indian civilization and ideals.