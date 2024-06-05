Yogi is working for UP’s progress and for empowering poor & downtrodden: PM wishes Yogi on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday and wished him a long and healthy life.

He said Yogi Adityanath was working for UP’s progress and for empowering the poor and downtrodden. ”I wish him a long and healthy life in the times to come,” he said in his post on X.

Chief Minister Adityanath has expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s birthday wishes. He stated, “Your heartfelt and energetic wishes are a source of immense inspiration for me. Under your successful guidance, the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh-Viksit Uttar Pradesh’, which honors heritage and development, is becoming a reality.”

Several prominent leaders extended their best wishes on CM’s birthday, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, along with Chief Ministers from various states.

Among them were Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his counterparts in Assam – Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Tripura – Prof Dr Manik Saha, in Chhattisgarh – Vishnu Dev Sai, in Uttarakhand – Pushkar Singh Dhami, in Rajasthan – Bhajan Lal Sharma, and in Madhya Pradesh – Dr Mohan Yadav.

In response, Chief Minister Adityanath expressed his gratitude, saying “Your best wishes will always inspire me to achieve the goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh-Viksit Uttar Pradesh’.”