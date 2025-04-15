Even PM fell for AI images of HCU land: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Accusing the BRS and BJP of colluding with each other to run a venomous campaign against the Congress government, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi fell for the AI-generated images, believing them to be true.

The allegation was made in the wake of the prime minister accusing the Congress government in Telangana yesterday of using bulldozers to clear forests. Apart from alleging that AI was being used to malign his government, Reddy said after Union ministers, G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, Narendra Modi has entered the fray because of the success of its welfare schemes.

Addressing the meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP), the chief minister said, “The Opposition spread false propaganda using AI over the HCU land. Believing the Opposition campaign to be true, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the comments over bulldozers.”

Incidentally, the state government even approached the High Court seeking action against those using AI-generated images to denounce the Congress government

He further stated, “Until yesterday, Bandi Sanjay and G Kishan Reddy criticized our government. Now, the prime minister also entered the fray. Modi is facing trouble after the Praja Palana (Congress) government launched a slew of big welfare schemes in Telangana. SC Categorization has become a stumbling block for Modi. The caste census will be the death warrant for Modi.”

He went on to add that Telangana schemes were being talked about across the country and that has prompted the BJP and BRS to join hands and create trouble for the Congress government in Telangana.

The chief minister went on to remind the legislators that they should visit every village in their respective constituencies from tomorrow till 1 June. And explain to the people the important decisions and the welfare schemes undertaken by his government.

He said the MLAs should speak on welfare schemes like Indiramma housing, distributing fine-quality rice through PDS, the SC categorization after conducting caste census and the newly launched Bhu Bharti portal for digitized land records.

Reddy assured that he would also allocate time to meet people from 1 May to 2 June. He asked party MLAs to prepare reports about the requirements of each Assembly constituency and the government will take up those development works.