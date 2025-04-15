Ahead of PM’s visit, IGP Kashmir stresses synergy among security and intelligence wings

Ahead of the inauguration of the Katra-Srinagar railway linking Kashmir valley with rest of the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19 April, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone VK Birdi, on Tuesday, held a high-level joint security review meeting to assess preparedness for the upcoming events and to ensure seamless coordination among various security agencies.

Top brass of the Army, security forces, intelligence agencies, intelligence bureau and railway police attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Birdi underscored the need for heightened vigilance in view of potential threats and directed officers to strengthen intelligence networks, secure vulnerable points, and maintain effective area domination.

He further emphasized intensified patrolling, enhanced visibility at key locations, and strict adherence to established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Highlighting the importance of synergy among all security and intelligence wings, the IGP Kashmir called for robust inter-agency coordination and comprehensive emergency preparedness. He reiterated the need for unified and proactive efforts to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of high-profile events across UT.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from multiple forces, including IG BSF, IG KOS CRPF, IG CRPF Srinagar Sector, DIG CKR, DIG ITBP, DIG CRPF North, DIG SSB, DIG RPF, DIG BSF, DIG South CRPF, as well as SSPs from Srinagar, Railways, Budgam, APCR, Traffic City, CID CIK, Security, and SDRF Kashmir. Also present were Colonel GoS (IS 15 Corps), DC SB, SP Cargo, SP Telecommunication Kashmir, and AD IB Srinagar. DIGs of SKR and NKR, along with all District SSPs of the Kashmir Zone, participated virtually.