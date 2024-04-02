Yogi in Badaun: Sanghamitra gets emotional

Shortly before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at the Prabuddha Jan Sammelan at Badaun Club ground here on Tuesday, ougoing BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya started weeping.

The reason for this is not known yet but reports say that she got emotional as she was denied ticket this time. After a few minutes she became normal and by then the Chief Minister had also arrived.

MP Sanghamitra Maurya is the daughter of Swami Prasad Maurya. This time the BJP has refused her ticket and made Durvijay Shakya its candidate.

When reporters talked to Sanghamitra about getting emotional on the stage, she said that her eyes became moist after BJP leader Gulab Devi, who was sitting near her, was narrating the story of King Dasharatha in a very emotional manner.

YOGI ATTACKS OPPOSITION

Addressing the ‘Prabudh Conference’ in Badaun, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the opposition.

The CM said, “What was the situation before 2014 ? India had no respect in the world.Somewhere there was Naxalism, somewhere there was terrorism.”

“An atmosphere of fear was created in the country. In the name of nepotism, they were given the freedom to loot the country. Those people were spreading anarchy. The rights of the poor were being robbed.”

“There is an alliance of SP-Congress in this Lok Sabha election. These people defame the state outside. They used to spread anarchy and used to ban Kanwar Yatra. During his time, goons used to explode bombs at various places, but we said that there will be no bombings in Uttar Pradesh. There will be Har-Har-Bam-Bam,” he said.

We also have to unite for a new India under the leadership of PM Modi. Modi ji did those things which seemed impossible. The practice of triple talaq was banned, Section 370 was removed, Ram temple was built and Ram Lalla was installed,” he added.