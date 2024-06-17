UP CM expresses grief over Kanchanjungha Express rail mishap

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief over the rail mishap involving Kanchanjungha Express, which took place in Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and described the mishap as ‘tragic and heart-wrenching’.

CM Yogi posted on his official X handle: “The loss of lives in the rail accident in Darjeeling, West Bengal, is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Ram to grant the departed souls a place at His feet and to bless the injured with a swift recovery.”

It is to be noted that a goods train hit 13174 Kanchanjungha Express, traveling from Agartala to Sealdah near New Jalpaiguri, at around 9 am on Monday, causing some of its coaches to derail.

At the time of writing of the report, North East Frontier Railway officials confirmed that 25 people have been injured in the rail mishap. Reports also indicate eight casualties in the accident.