Rahul lied in Parliament, Rs 1,733 crore distributed among displaced in Ayodhya: Yogi

Reacting sharply to Rahul Gandhi’s comment in the Lok Sabha on compensation given to the people displaced during the development of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Congress leader of misrepresentation of facts.

Alleging that Rahul gave the statement to defame UP and Ayodhya, Yogi called the false statement given by him (Rahul Gandhi) in the House extremely condemnable and shameful.”

He said Rs 1,733 crore has been distributed among people displaced during various development works in Ayodhya as compensation.

The chief minister was talking to the media at his official residence on Monday evening. He said, “We all have seen Rahul Gandhi giving false and misleading statements during the Lok Sabha elections. Those who strangled the Constitution tried to influence the elections with the help of foreign money to make misleading statements about the Constitution.”

He further said, “They (Congress) misled the mothers and sisters of India by filling a fake bond of Rs 1 lakh. Today again, he has given a false statement which is extremely condemnable and shameful.”

“Everyone knows who deprived Ayodhya of its identity. Rahul Gandhi and his associates not only exiled Ayodhya but also drenched Saryu in blood,” he added.

“Today, when Ayodhya is re-establishing its glory and attracting the whole world, how can Congress consider it good? Congress is a bundle of lies. The truth is that Rs 1,733 crore has been made available to the people of Ayodhya only for compensation. Be it Rampath, Bhaktipath, Janmabhoomi Path or the airport, those whose land, shops, and houses were involved have been compensated. Those who had space to build a shop at the back, their shops were built, and the work of providing shops to those who did not have space was taken forward by building a multi-level complex.”

He called Rahul’s statement a conspiracy to tarnish the image of India and Ayodhya which these “accidental Hindus” have been continuously doing since independence.