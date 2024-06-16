UP CM expresses grief over road accident in Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the road mishap in Rudraprayag, Uttrakhand and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

He instructed the Chief Minister’s Office and the Relief Commissioner’s Office to immediately coordinate with the local administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured and necessary safety measures.

Following his instructions, a team of senior officials from Saharanpur has been dispatched to Rudraprayag.

A vehicle carrying pilgrims met with a tragic accident in Rudraprayag on Saturday. By late evening, it was reported that 14 people had died, including some from Delhi-NCR (Noida), Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, five individuals are seriously injured and seven have sustained minor injuries. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

Expressing his grief on platform X, CM Yogi wrote: “The loss of lives in a road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand is very sad and unfortunate. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured.”

The CM has taken note of the incident and directed senior officials to ensure proper treatment and necessary safety for the injured. He has also instructed officials to stay in constant touch with the local administration and provide updates to him regularly.

According to reports, the vehicle was traveling from Gurugram to Tungnath with 26 people onboard.

The accident occurred near Raintoli, close to Rudraprayag headquarters, when the vehicle plunged approximately 200 meters off the highway into a deep gorge. Ten people died on the spot, while 14 were rescued and taken to the district hospital in Rudraprayag.

Upon arrival, doctors declared one person dead, and another succumbed to injuries during treatment. The identities of two deceased remain unknown. Due to the severity of their injuries, seven individuals have been airlifted.