Yogi holds extensive campaign for NDA candidates ahead of third phase LS polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP’s star campaigner Yogi Adityanath has held election campaigns for several NDA candidates ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections slated for May 7.

The NDA has fielded new candidates on five seats, including Union ministers, two ministers from the Yogi government, and BJP’s national leaders for the third phase. Notably, Yogi initiated campaigning for NDA alliance candidates on

March 27.

BJP sources here on Sunday said CM Yogi urged the populace to vote for the lotus symbol to secure Narendra Modi’s third term as the Prime Minister. In addition to Uttar Pradesh, he also campaigned in other states. CM Yogi Adityanath made multiple efforts to connect with voters in each seat in the third phase and emphasised the importance of their vote.

A total of ten seats are going to polls in UP in the third phase. In the 2019 elections, victories were clinched by Santosh Gangwar in Bareilly, Sanghmitra Maurya in Budaun, Rajvir Singh Diler in Hathras, and Chandrasen Jadon in Firozabad. Following the passing of Mulayam Singh Yadav in Mainpuri, a by-election ensued, leading to a win for the SP candidate amidst a wave of sympathy.

This time, the BJP has fielded Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar from Bareilly, Jaiveer Singh from Mainpuri, Anoop Pradhan Valmeeki from Hathras, Vishwadeep Singh from Firozabad, and Durvijay Singh Shakya from Budaun.

Meanwhile, victorious MPs from Agra, Etah, Fatehpur Sikri, and Aonla have been sent back to the field. Parmeshwar Lal Saini, who was the BJP candidate from Sambhal in 2019, has also been given a ticket this time. The Chief Minister campaigned extensively for all the candidates contesting on these seats in the third phase.

On every seat in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi is conducting campaigns. Several prominent figures from the BJP are also contesting in the third phase. Among them, Professor SP Singh Baghel, Union Minister, is contesting from Agra, and Rajkumar Chahar, the national president of the BJP Kisan Morcha, is contesting from Fatehpur Sikri.

Additionally, two ministers in the Yogi government are also in the fray in this phase. Jaiveer Singh from Mainpuri and Anoop Pradhan Valmeeki from Hathras are participating in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from their respective constituencies. CM Yogi has organised rallies, public meetings, and roadshows for all these leaders as well.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is considered a symbol of transformation, whether it is law and order or development. Renowned as the ‘Bulldozer Baba’, Yogi Adityanath receives affection from people across the country.

Viewing the Lok Sabha elections 2024, CM Yogi has already conducted rallies in Maharashtra, Jammu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh. Among these, voting will be held in Bilaspur-Korba in Chhattisgarh, Guna in Madhya Pradesh, and Solapur, Sangli, and Hatkanangle in Maharashtra on May 7.