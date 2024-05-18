People have resolved to fulfil the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ under Modi’s leadership: Nadda

The people have resolved to fulfill the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Therefore, the people will make Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has said.

He said this while addressing public meetings in Nurpur, Chamba and Solan in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The visible enthusiasm and excitement of the people ensure that the sacred land of Kangra has decided to bless BJP candidate Rajeev Bhardwaj, he claimed, adding that this is not just about sending Rajeev to the Parliament. Through him, the people of Himachal want to undertake the resolve.

“In the past 10 years of Modi’s leadership, everyone has witnessed the transformation of Indian politics. He has redefined the culture, principles and conduct of politics in India, paving the way for Mahaan Bharat,” asserted Nadda.

Ten years ago, it was a common belief that nothing in India would change, that things would remain as they were and that politicians would always be the same, something people just had to endure, he said, adding that today under Modi’s leadership, India is moving forward with the determination and advancing towards becoming Viksit Bharat.

Earlier, politics revolved around caste, religion and regionalism, driven by the principle of ‘divide and rule’, since Modi came into power, Indian politics has embraced a single mantra, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, he said, adding that this mantra has ushered in a new era of development-oriented and performance-based report card politics.

“Today, every politician is required to maintain their report card and be accountable when they step forward. This shift in politics has occurred because Modi has redefined the definition of politics,” he claimed.

Nadda claimed that his party has launched numerous initiatives aimed at uplifting every section of society and ensuring their integration into the mainstream.

“More than 80 crore people received 5 Kg rice or wheat and 1 Kg pulse per person per month. It resulted in 25 crore people being lifted above the poverty line, and extreme poverty in India has decreased to less than one per cent, according to the IMF,” he asserted.

Nadda accused Arvind Kejriwal of hypocrisy and said that the AAP leader previously sat on dharnas during high-profile cases like Nirbhaya, but now a female MP has been assaulted in his own residence.

Attacking Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said that he is currently parading around with the Constitution, whereas Baba Saheb Ambedkar clearly stated in our Constitution that there would be no reservation based on religion in India.

“Despite this, his government attempted to introduce religious-based reservations four times in Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, in Karnataka, his government is endeavoring to take away reservation from backward classes and allocate it to Muslims,” he charged.

Appealing to the public to actively participate in spreading awareness about the importance of voting for BJP candidates, Nadda urged them to spread the BJP’s vision and efforts towards building a ‘Viksit Bharat.’