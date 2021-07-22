The Coaching Federation of India (CFI) has urged the Yogi Adityanath government to allow coaching institutes to reopen with Covid protocols.

CFI national general secretary Alok Dixit, met the state Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Thursday and requested him to allow coaching institutes to reopen.

He also discussed the current scenario with the minister and discussed problems of the teacher fraternity.

Dixit said that many teachers had become unemployed during the pandemic.

He sought reduction of the GST tax slab in the education sector from 18 per cent to five per cent to reduce the financial burden on parents.

Dixit told reporters that the Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the education portfolio, had assured him that necessary action would be taken in the matter.