Yogi govt to set up more guest houses in UP, Delhi & Bengaluru

The Uttar Pradesh government will soon be setting up guest houses in Ayodhya and Prayagraj and one each in Bengaluru and Delhi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that guest houses are urgently needed in Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Bengaluru and land for the same should be identified as soon as possible.

Even though Delhi has three state guest houses — UP Bhawan, UP Sadan and a new guest house ‘Indraprastha’ in Dwarka — need was being felt for yet another guest house to service guests visiting the national capital.

He said that there was suitable land for the facility in Noida’s sector 148.

The chief minister also directed officials to complete the under-construction guest house ‘Gomti’, located on Lucknow’s Vikramaditya Marg which is close to the chief minister’s residence.

According to a government spokesperson, “The chief minister has said that there need to be high-level services available in the guest houses for which officials have been asked to take the help of field experts. He said that through outsourcing, qualified and skilled youth in the hospitality sector should be deployed in guest houses.

“Regular employees must be deputed at each facility based on their qualification, efficiency and work behaviour,” informed the spokesperson.

On the transfer of employees, the chief minister asked the department to follow its stated policy on the issue and ensure police verification of outsourced personnel.

For guests like Governors, judges, foreign and other special guests, the protocol must be strictly followed and new vehicles should be purchased for special guests.

On the issue of residences and guest houses for MLAs, the CM said that such buildings must have proper security and adequate facilities.

“Visitors coming to any of the UP state guest houses should have a pleasant experience, right from hospitality to the food and room service. All necessary arrangements should be made while ensuring the security of buildings, including CCTV and fire safety. There should also be standard facilities available in all MLA residences,” the chief minister said.